Manulife: Taking A Closer Look At Canadian Life Insurance

Summary

  • Since 2018, Manulife has been successfully implementing its strategic plan to de-risk its portfolio.
  • Manulife offers a strong dividend yield, attractive valuation, and a focus on high-potential markets like Asia, making it an appealing investment option.
  • Exposure to commercial real estate and sensitivity to market downturns are key risks to consider.
  • Manulife should benefit from rising interest rates, particularly in its fixed-income portfolio.

Happy couple came to an agreement with their agent in the office.

skynesher

All figures are in $CAD unless otherwise noted.

All financial information is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Since unveiling its strategic roadmap in 2018, Manulife (TSX:MFC:CA)(NYSE:MFC) has made significant strides in de-risking

This article was written by

Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
132 Followers
I am a graduate student at Western University in Canada. I have successfully completed all 3 levels of the CFA. Currently, I am accumulating work experience with the goal of obtaining the charter. My passion for investing runs deep; it has been part of my life since I was 16. Although I initially dabbled in penny stocks and faced some setbacks (of course), I have since transitioned to utilizing comprehensive fundamental analysis to identify undervalued companies. I aspire to share my knowledge and insights through my articles, and I welcome feedback and additional perspectives from those who read them.

Comments (4)

k
ksa1957
Today, 6:43 PM
Comments (35)
I completely agree with the comment from Salmix, current fixed holdings will go up once rates start coming down. New purchases (assumed at lower rates) will be market based at the time.
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 6:56 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (74)
@ksa1957 Thanks for the comment!
s
salmix
Today, 6:39 PM
Comments (169)
Wouldn't it be important to know the duration of the current fixed income portfolios so as to understand whether Manulife benefits or rather suffers from higher interest rates?
Eric Wiehe profile picture
Eric Wiehe
Today, 6:54 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (74)
@salmix Excellent question. Duration is indeed a key indicator of a bond's price sensitivity to interest rate changes. It essentially acts as the first derivative of a bond's price with respect to interest rates. For Manulife, the focus is generally on holding bonds to maturity. In doing so, they can expect to receive the agreed-upon par value and coupon payments, irrespective of market fluctuations.

However, if interest rates rise, Manulife stands to benefit when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds into new, higher-yielding ones. Imagine moving from bonds that offered 3% two years ago to those offering 5% or more now. That's a win.

That said, there are caveats. For instance, if there's an unexpected spike in policy redemptions requiring large cash payouts, Manulife might be forced to liquidate some bonds at less-than-ideal market prices. This would be an adverse scenario, offsetting some of the benefits of higher interest rates.

Hopefully this makes a little bit of sense :)
