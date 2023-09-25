Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Interest Rates Will Determine The Nasdaq's Next Move

Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interest rates on the ten-year unexpectedly rose after the Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged, causing a selloff in high P/E stocks.
  • The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and DJIA all experienced declines, with the DJIA only up 2.45% year-to-date.
  • The bond market appears oversold and may be due for a turnaround, while rising oil prices and a strong dollar have also impacted the market.

Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

Interest rates on the ten-year surprisingly broke out to the upside after the Fed’s decision last Wednesday to leave rates alone. Rates bolted higher because the dot plot showed one more probable rate hike this year and then

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to Bill Gunderson, professional money manager & analyst with 23 years of experience.

You get Bill's daily "live" buys and sells in his four portfolios: Emerging Growth, Ultra-Growth, Premier Growth, Dividend & Growth, and Best Bond Now. These portfolios have done very well since their 1/1/2019 inception.

JOIN NOW to get daily "live" buys and sells, weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter, access to Bill's proprietary database with daily rankings on almost 6,000 securities, a daily chat room (mon-fri), and a daily live radio show (mon-fri.)!

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
21.09K Followers
Bill Gunderson is CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital. He is a professional money manager, former research analyst, author, and media personality with over 24 years of experience. He runs the investing group {Best Stocks Now! Premium}. The group offers users: daily commentary and forecasts for the markets, live buy and sell signals, 4 portfolios, a daily 45-minute show, a weekly in-depth market newsletter, full access to the Best Stocks Now App that Bill invented, and chat for discussion and direct access to Bill for questions. {Learn more}.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GameBuzz profile picture
GameBuzz
Today, 6:47 PM
Premium
Comments (4.63K)
Yet today the yields went even higher and ARKK was basically flat, thanks to TSLA. It's really dependent on the stock, not the P/E.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.