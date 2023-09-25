Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weekly Market Pulse: Higher For Longer

Summary

  • Bond yields, which have been stagnant since peaking last October, finally broke above the trading range they’ve been in for all that time.
  • Interest rates will peak at some point. When they do, it may or may not coincide with the onset of recession.
  • Unlike interest rates, the intermediate-term trend of the dollar remains neutral.

Wooden blocks with percentage sign and arrow up, financial growth, interest rate and mortgage rate increase, inflation concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

"Higher for longer."

That's what the Fed says they intend to do with interest rates and investors finally decided to believe them last week. Bond yields, which have been stagnant since peaking last October, finally broke above the trading range they've been

Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

