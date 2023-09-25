Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amdocs: A Low Beta Stock Your Portfolio Is Asking For

Sep. 25, 2023 8:51 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)QQQ
Summary

  • Amdocs, a technology company, is a safer investment option with lower volatility than the overall market.
  • The company has shown strong financial performance, with consistent revenue growth and a healthy balance sheet.
  • Amdocs has outperformed the technology sector in the previous bear market, indicating its resilience and potential for future success.
  • The setup for its outperformance in the previous bear market and its current setup look the same.
  • I rate this stock as a Strong Buy in the current market conditions.

Global_Pics/E+ via Getty Images

I have been playing the stock market quite defensively for the last two years. Ever since inflation reared its head and the Fed started swinging aggressively, I have been steering away from growth names (unless they met my

I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DOX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

