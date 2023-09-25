Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China-U.S. IPOs Take Big Step Toward Resumption With Cheche Listing

Sep. 25, 2023 9:05 PM ETCheche Group Inc. (CCG)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • The operator of an online car insurance marketplace completed its SPAC listing last week after getting approval from China’s securities regulator.
  • Cheche completed a SPAC listing in New York last week, becoming the first Chinese company to list in the U.S. after getting necessary approval from the Chinese securities regulator.
  • The online car insurance trading platform’s shares have been volatile in their first four trading days, and could require more time to stabilize.

United States and China two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih

By Doug Young

The resumption of big Chinese IPOs in New York has taken a major step forward with last week’s official debut of Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG), whose shares began trading on the

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.72K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.