Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ominous C-Suite Signal: Dividend Change Announcements Look Spooky

Sep. 25, 2023 8:20 PM ETJPM, NVDA1 Comment
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
110 Followers

Summary

  • The second quarter earnings period featured an impressive EPS beat rate, but guidance was less optimistic.
  • We found that dividend change announcement trends are also underscoring a toned-down outlook from global executives.
  • Traders must possess high-quality data amid shifting macro and firm-specific dynamics.

Colleagues having meeting in boardroom, businessman giving speech, blurred photo

Prostock-Studio

Investors can catch their bearings now that an action-packed Q2 earnings season is in the rearview mirror. The landscape began with a tame US Dollar Index, steady interest rates, and an S&P 500 that was in rally mode off its mid-March

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
110 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I
Institutional Working No More
Yesterday, 8:54 PM
Comments (602)
Is there any insight in this article? What is it’s purpose? AI writen?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.