Expedia Stock Can Move To New Highs

Sep. 25, 2023 9:14 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)
Summary

  • Michael Burry, known for "The Big Short," purchased 100,000 shares of Expedia Group, drawing attention to the travel stock.
  • Expedia has a robust financial position, with strong revenue and cash flow and a good valuation.
  • Despite the impacts of the pandemic, Expedia has shown resilience, with revenue and earnings fully recovering, setting the stage for future growth.

booking flight travel traveler search reservation holiday page

scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

In the world of investing, big moves by renowned investors are worth watching. Michael Burry, known for "The Big Short," purchased 100,000 shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), shining the spotlight on this travel stock

This article was written by

We search the world for overlooked, undiscovered and hidden opportunities. Read our newsletter at Overlooked Alpha. Articles are for educational purposes only. Formerly contributed under 'Marwood Capital'.

