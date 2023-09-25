Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500 Enters The Scary Season After Fed Signals Rates Higher For Longer

Ironman at Political Calculations
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 dropped 2.9% from the previous week's close to end the week at a level of 4320.06.
  • CME Group's FedWatch Tool now projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through July (2024-Q3).
  • The prospect of holding rates higher for longer was especially felt by the debt-laden firms that make up the Nasdaq 100 index and real estate firms, many of which are components of the S&P 500.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) was rocked by the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, 21 September 2023. The index dropped 2.9% from the previous week's close to end the week at a level of

