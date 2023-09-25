Anant_Kasetsinsombut

This is my third look at OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) as an independent company since its 11/02/2022 spin off from Ligand (LGND). I first reported on it in 12/2022's "OmniAb: Scalable Biotech Spinoff Opportunity, High Risk/High Reward".

At the time it was trading ~$4.09. I rated it a BUY characterizing it as "a company with unlimited potential". I cautioned that it was a high risk investment, and had only recently begun trading. My second OmniAb article 05/2023's OmniAb: 6 Months In And Going Strong, saw it trading at ~$3.50.

I remained bullish on the company, retaining my BUY rating. I continued to caution that it had a flighty trading profile and was quite high risk. Nonetheless my BUY rating continued because I noted:

OmniAb is a long-term growth story. As long as its business continues adding active partners and active programs ..., any price disruption will be a buying opportunity.

In this article I report on its growth components and their velocity. As the OmniAb story plays out, its attractive scalable revenue growth profile is hampered by its growing expense profile and by a scarcity of near term catalysts.

OmniAb trading leveled out following its initial announcement of its Ligand spinoff.

Here I bring the OmniAb story up to date, referencing its:

08/2023 Q2, 2023 earnings conference call (the "Call"); 08/2023 presentation (the "Presentation"), 09/2023 H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (the "Conference").

OmniAb closed on 09/22/2023 at $5.01.

Investors who bought and held during the hype of OmniAb's initial trading following the announcement of its spinoff from Ligand paid >$10.00. They were soon disappointed as reflected by its chart below:

Its trip back has been slow and arduous. After dropping to a low of <$2.00 on 11/07/2022, it has recovered tentatively. It reached a closing high of $5.93 on 08/16/2023. It has since traded without conviction, generally lower with the overall market.

Over this period it has had an inconclusive spread of market caps. It came out of the gate carrying a market cap of ~$0.72 billion, dropping to a low of ~$0.24 billion. It has yet to regain its early high point; it currently sits at ~$0.57 billion.

OmniAb had a productive Q2, 2023.

Omni-Ab's business model calls for it to leverage its proprietary antibody discovery technology to drug developers around the world. Its proprietary technology operates in three areas for its partners; as described on Presentation slide 4, it operates to:

...create, screen, [and] deliver antibodies leveraging industry’s only 4-species platform with differentiated tech and core competencies

Its Presentation slide 35 below shows how far it has advanced in terms of partner programs at various stages of development:

Its earliest animal platform, OmniRat launched in 2012 has been by far its most productive in terms of advancing to the clinic. Of its 29 programs shown on slide 35 all but five are based upon OmniRat as the source.

The programs shown on slide 35 are only those which have advanced to the clinic. They are backed up by an impressive bench of >230 programs in research and development. During the Call CEO Foehr noted:

There are 74 partners with access to our technology or to OmniAb antibodies with over 300 programs in various stages of research and development. The antibody space is one of the fastest-growing parts of the drug industry with a market size expected to be larger than $250 billion within a couple of years.

He further advised that OmniAb had closed 4 new platform license agreements in Q2, 2023 with:

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK); Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX); Stanford University and Seattle Children's Hospital

It characterizes its programs as operating in $279 billion total addressable market for antibodies by 2025.

OmniAb's revenues are predictably lumpy

Its 2023 10-K (p. 10) sets out the varied revenues that it structures into its typical commercial deal. These include:

upfront or annual payments for technology access and payments for performance of research services; downstream payments in the form of preclinical, intellectual property, clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones; and royalties on net sales of partners’ products, if any.

Royalties are typically in the low to mid-single digit range. They continue for the longer of 10 years from the first commercial sale or through the last expiration in any jurisdiction of the patents covering the OmniAb-derived antibody. As regards patents, these include not only patents that OmniAb has filed but also those that its partners file on assets containing its antibodies.

Its statement of operations from its 10-K for years 2021 and 2022 show how its royalties are currently the least of these three:

Of course since OmniAb has only been operating as an independent company since 11/2022 these figures are on a carve out basis.

The except below from Presentation slide 4 brings this current to Q2 2023:

During the Call CFO Gustafson attributed the quarterly falloff in service revenues to two issues:

a delay in OmniAb's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) program required a one-time $1.7 million adjustment in amortization for Q2; OmniAb's completion and handoff to client of the service component of several programs.

OmniAb's CEO discussed a slide during the Conference which was not included in the Presentation. It included a year to date comparison of financial results between 2022 and 2023 rather than a quarter/quarter comparison. I set it out below:

Comparing Q2 license and milestone revenue with YTD license and milestone revenues highlights its revenue lumpiness. The $23.9 million in YTD revenues included a $10 million milestone it got from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen related to TECVAYLI as reported in its Q1, 2023 earnings call.

With its impressive growing cache of active partners and programs as shown by Presentation slide 7 below such lumpiness in its revenues is to be expected:

OmniAb's short life span as an independent company, along with its lumpy revenue profile and its lack of positive earnings all contribute to making its valuation highly uncertain. As noted above its market cap has varied widely over its lifespan.

Seeking Alpha's quant system declines to rate it because of insufficient data. The seven Wall Street Analysts covering the stock have average price targets of $10.00. While I am optimistic that it will reclaim this price level over the long term, management has proposed no catalyst that will take it there over the next few quarters.

OmniAb Investors should stay cognizant of its limited liquidity.

While OmniAb has a path to growing revenues, investors can't help but notice that its expenses dwarf its revenues by a hefty >3X. CFO Gustafson discusses this during the Call. On a short term basis this should be no issue. It is holding to its guide that its liquidity at the close of 2023 will slightly exceed its balance at the close of 2022. Its 10-K (p. 69) lists this liquidity as $88.3 million at the close of 2022.

In terms of the trend for expenses now that OmniAb has a bit of experience operating on its own, he said:

...Q1 2023 actual results would be a good baseline from which we would grow. The second quarter results were consistent with that expectation, and we anticipate this trend will continue going forward as our operating expenses are now more predictable. We're forecasting that both R&D and G&A will grow slightly in subsequent quarters with the pace of G&A spend being more moderate than that of our R&D spend.

This is not entirely reassuring. It speaks to expenses likely to continue to grow. In doing so they will likely outstrip growing revenues by large margins.

Conclusion

As a shareholder I am satisfied with OmniAb's revenue growth prospects. As an analyst I look for more if I am to maintain a BUY rating. For the time being I am rating OmniAb a HOLD. I will be watching ongoing developments expecting that I will be able to raise it back to a BUY if and as future developments warrant. In particular I will be watching:

ongoing loss from operations; partner program developments growth in active partners and active programs;

I will be paying particular attention to differentiated ion channel and transporters discovery platform collaborations for high-value targets. Such deals have a potential to jumpstart OmniAb's revenue growth as reflected in Presentation slide 24. Its two existing ion channel deals offer a potential for $1 billion in milestones.