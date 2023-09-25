Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why India Is Bucking The Global Slowdown Trend

Sep. 25, 2023 9:51 PM ETINR, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF
Summary

  • India is the fastest-growing major economy this year.
  • While others in the region look to be struggling, there are few clouds on the horizon for India.
  • Inflation is high, but falling, and the rupee is one of the strongest currencies in the region, which will be further helped as Indian government bonds are set to be included in global indices next year.

Digital Map of India with data charts

da-kuk

By Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific

Economic growth - firming, not stalling

In the second quarter, India recorded a growth rate of 7.8% YoY, which was a marked increase over the 6.1% rate of growth recorded for the first quarter. This

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.23K Followers
