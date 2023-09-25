Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
High Interest Rates Hamper Housing Market

Summary

  • Mortgage rates are at a two-decade high with the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbing above 7%.
  • A major difference between today and the period leading up to the global financial crisis is vacancy rates.
  • Today, only 6.4% of rental properties are vacant, near their lowest since 1985, while owner-occupied properties have a record low vacancy of 0.7%.

Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

By Erik Norland

Over the past 18 months, U.S. mortgage rates have soared from 2.9% to 7.6%, their highest since 2001. Will this tremendous increase in mortgage rates cause the U.S. housing market to crash like it did in 2008?

On one hand, higher mortgages have led to a steady decrease in the number of new mortgages being issued. In recent weeks, the number of new mortgages has fallen to its lowest level since 1995.

US Home Mortgage 30-Year Fixed National Average

On the other hand, there is a major difference between today and the period leading up to the global financial crisis: vacancy rates.

Mortgage Applications

Vacancy rates are extremely low. Before the 2008 financial crisis, 10% of rental properties and 3% of owner-occupied properties were vacant. Today, only 6.4% of rental properties are vacant, near their lowest since 1985, while owner-occupied properties have a record-low vacancy of 0.7%.

Vacancy Rates

Home prices have stopped rising, but so far, they aren’t collapsing. Over the past year, the price of buying a home in the U.S. has fallen by about 1%, while rental costs have risen by around 8% as higher rates force many would-be buyers into the rental market.

Original Post

This article was written by

