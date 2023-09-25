Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target For The Correction In Equities Is Still The 200-Day Moving Average

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • When I drew the neckline on an obviously forming head-and shoulders top here a week ago, I did not know for sure that we would close below the neckline of that topping pattern last Friday.
  • I don’t like the fact that the broadening of the stock market rally since June is now disappearing.
  • That said, the market can rebound in this last week of September, but my gut feeling tells me that we need a more climactic selloff.

A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

shih-wei

When I drew the neckline on an obviously forming head-and shoulders top here a week ago, I did not know for sure that we would close below the neckline of that topping pattern last Friday.

Charts are not “pure

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.5K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.