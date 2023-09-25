Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cass Information Systems: Waiting On Proof Of Margin Expansion

Sep. 25, 2023 10:04 PM ETCass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
214 Followers

Summary

  • Cass Information Systems Inc. has faced challenges in growing its bottom line due to softer activity from operating clients and higher operating expenses.
  • The company specializes in payment and information management solutions for businesses in various industries, focusing on freight invoice payment and auditing, utility invoice payment and information management, and telecom expense management.
  • While the company's profit margins have declined, it has a strong history of raising dividends, making it a potential dividend income opportunity. However, the company's valuation may be too high at the moment.
Anonymous Person Making a Card Transaction

miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

For Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) the last 12 months have proven somewhat volatile. The last report for example showed some difficulties in growing the bottom line as softer activity from operating clients dragged it down. Besides this, CASS is also

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
214 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.