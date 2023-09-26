Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paramount: Is Recovery A Mission Impossible?

Sep. 26, 2023 2:00 PM ETParamount Global (PARA)DIS, NFLX2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.15K Followers

Summary

  • PARA's profitability remains shaky, despite the dividend and headcount cuts, worsened by the sustained cord-cutting post reopening cadence.
  • Since the TV Media segment has been consistently subsidizing the D2C cash burn, the company's prospects remain mixed, with the raised subscription fees potentially increasing its churn rate.
  • Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike and the subsequent reduction of content spend, the media company still fails to report positive Free Cash Flow generation.
  • With content spending expected to intensify in FY2024 once the strike is resolved, subsequently impacting PARA's FCF generation, investors may want to brace themselves for more underperformance ahead.

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" UK Premiere

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment

The PARA Investment Thesis Remains Shaky In The Near Term

We previously covered Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) in June 2023, discussing the management's prudent choice of cutting dividends and headcounts, in order to preserve its deteriorating balance

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.15K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

p
pat mccrotch
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (381)
The writer's strike didn't start until late May. So the 3nd qtr will be the first qtr that has a full qtr of reduced content spend due to the strike, which still needs to be reported. So cash flows should be helped there.

Mgmt stated in the 2nd qtr earnings call that 2023 will be the peak of content spend with costs dropping significantly beginning in 2024. They also stated the company will return to profitability in 2024 and going forward.

Even with the raise in subscription rates PARA's rates are still among the lowest of the streamers. Significantly lower in most cases.
LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (6.28K)
Guess this is a realistic article if you want to buy PARA no need to hurry.

Notably, the other theory out there about why Warren bought Paramount Global is that he and his partner Charlie Munger actually didn’t want to buy it.
In a CNBC interview from Japan, Warren said that streaming is “not really a very good business” and has been able to attract customers but only “at a terrible price.” He alluded to the same problem for the streaming business in Omaha, too. So, it sounds like he’s not a fan of Paramount Global

But, the theory goes, his two underlings, and likely successors as chief investment officers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs were the ones who fancied the stock.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.