Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What's Driving Returns In Emerging Markets?

Sep. 25, 2023 10:54 PM ETDEM
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund is outperforming on a one-month, three-month, year-to-date, one-year, three-year, five-year and since-inception basis.
  • While emerging markets tend to trade at discounted valuations relative to developed markets on account of structural factors and risk, allocating to cheaper segments within emerging markets has also been a strong differentiator for returns.
  • Over the past year, companies generating the highest return on equity delivered double-digit returns, whereas companies at the bottom of the quality spectrum struggled.

Financial term Emerging market on blue and green finance background from graphs, charts. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov

By Bradley Krom

If you were to distill WisdomTree’s views on asset allocation right now, we like high-quality stocks with low valuations that pay high levels of dividends. The region where we’re seeing these views shine the most is

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.1K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.