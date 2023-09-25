Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XHE: Earnings Surprise Edge, Do The Health Care Quants Have It Wrong?

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha's Quant System downgraded the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF from Hold to Sell in July. What followed was a 21% decline, 18% worse than the broader sector.
  • An evaluation of XHE's Rating History reveals weakening price momentum was the driving factor behind the downgrade. All price metrics, from one-month to five-year price returns, are negative.
  • However, readers might be surprised that XHE's constituents delivered substantially better sales and earnings surprises than the broader Health Care market last quarter. Wall Street is more bullish, too.
  • I expect XHE's price to soon reflect these strong results. While I have reservations about it as a long-term hold due to relatively weak quality, it looks like a nice short-term trade today for Health Care ETF investors.
Investment Thesis

On July 20, 2023, Seeking Alpha's Quant System changed its grade on the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) from Hold to Sell. A further downgrade to a Strong Sell occurred two weeks later on

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.17K Followers

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

