Revisiting Potential TIPS Returns In The Decade Ahead

Sep. 25, 2023 11:40 PM ETiShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP), VTIPSPY, VOO, SCHP, VAIPX, SPIP, STIP
Summary

  • TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) yields have risen recently, with the 10-year coupon reaching 2.07%, the highest since 2009.
  • Enormous Federal debt and history suggest inflation will remain sticky and higher than the Fed's target, but consumer expectations and bond market indicators point to tame inflation.
  • Three potential scenarios suggest TIPS returns could range from 4-7% per year over the next decade, while CAPE suggests S&P 500 returns of 5.5%.
  • TIPS can be a valuable component to an all-weather portfolio.

In my all-weather portfolio article series, I included a healthy allocation to TIPS. That is based on the idea that an all-weather portfolio should contain assets that do well in different financial environments, including inflation, disinflation, and deflation.

Wakerly is an investor, entrepreneur and consultant with over 35 years of investment experience. Utilizes a macro-style, passive, index-based asset allocation investment style, with a value orientation and contrarian bent. Manages/advises on family portfolios collectively valued in the eight-figure range. B.S. Engineering and MBA in investments from University of Illinois. 11,000+ hours of investment management and research. Accomplished entrepreneur, consultant and business owner. Wakerly has a passion to help individuals improve their financial literacy and investing skills and besides writing for SeekingAlpha and Advisor Perspectives has presented at universities, churches and various webinars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INDIVIDUAL TIPS BONDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The information is based on my research and is subject to possible errors and omissions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to investors’ own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon. I am not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. I disclaim all liability with respect to investor actions taken based on the information provided here.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

