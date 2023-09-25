Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navigating Uncertainty: Breaking Down The Quarterly Performance Of Canada's Big Banks

Summary

  • Why mortgage renewals are an area of concern?
  • How Canadian banks are managing loan losses?
  • The impact of a recession on Canadian lenders.

Canada’s big banks posted results that missed analyst expectations as they grapple with loan risks and a slowing economy. Kim Parlee speaks with Mario Mendonca, Managing Director at TD Cowen, about the latest earnings and the outlook for lenders going forward.

