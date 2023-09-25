Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Splitting Size In U.S. Equities: S&P DJI Versus MSCI In H1 2023

Sep. 25, 2023 11:00 PM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.25K Followers

Summary

  • S&P DJI U.S. Core Equity Indices underperformed their MSCI USA Index counterparts in H1 2023, typically driven by a lower exposure to Information Technology.
  • When looking at 20-year and nearly 30-year time horizons, S&P DJI U.S. Core Equity Indices typically outperformed in the long term.
  • One relative bright spot for the S&P DJI U.S. Core Equities in H1 2023 was the S&P MidCap 400.

Pie-chart on paper graphs

Henrik5000

The first half of 2023 saw a strong rebound from 2022 for equities: the S&P 500® gained 17% as the U.S. outperformed the S&P Global Ex-U.S. BMI (up 10%).

Information Technology led the way across the U.S. cap spectrum, possibly

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.25K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.