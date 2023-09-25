Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Archer Aviation: Everything Is On Track Including The Long-Term Tailwind

Sep. 25, 2023 11:54 PM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
481 Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate my buy rating due to progress in R&D targets and resolution of the lawsuit.
  • Archer Aviation is on track to achieve its FY30 targets, with advancements in flight testing and potential deliveries to the Air Force.
  • ACHR maintains a solid cash runway and has the opportunity for long-term partnerships with Boeing.

eVTOL Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing Aircraft Flying Through Beautiful Landscape At Dawn

peepo

Overview

My recommendation for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a buy rating, as I continue to stay positive on ACHR's ability to hit its FY30 target given that it is progressing well in its R&D targets and has settled the

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
481 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.