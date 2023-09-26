Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple's Inability To Produce A 5G Modem Proves It Needs A Satya Nadella-Type Change

Sep. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)MSFT, QCOM2 Comments
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple's attempts to develop its own 5G modem have been unsuccessful, with reports suggesting its progress is three years behind Qualcomm.
  • This has been further confirmed by Qualcomm's supply agreement with Apple for the next three iPhone models running through 2026.
  • This raises questions about Apple's investment in a complex chip with little chance of success and the lack of pioneering focus on new products it once had.
  • Apple needs a management change from the rest-on-its-laurels approach to a Satya Nadella-like vision; perhaps a 5G modem may create something much better than a chip, like a reborn company.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Cache. Learn More »

Circuit board with 5g big data concept, 3d rendering.

Jian Fan/iStock via Getty Images

A little over a year ago, I analyzed QUALCOMM's (QCOM) reign as the 5G modem king would continue thanks to Apple's inability to produce a modem of its own. This proclamation wasn't due

Decrypt The Cash In Tech With Tech Cache

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Second, become one of my subscribers risk-free with a free trial, where you'll be able to hear my thoughts as events unfold instead of reading my public articles weeks later only containing a subset of information. In fact, I provide four times more content (earnings, best ideas, trades, etc.) each month than what you read for free here. Plus, you'll get ongoing discussions among intelligent investors and traders in my chat room.

Join now!

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
14.98K Followers

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in IT. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech.

Joe leads the investing group Tech Cachewhere he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

tizod profile picture
tizod
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (1.45K)
I look for them to buy AKTS and/or others and continue to work this, until they can make a revolution step (not evolution like matching QCOMM). But they do not need to hurry. Get rid of Tim Cook for this? Only if he decides to run for president.
m
milehr
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (2.49K)
They will produce it, only the best one.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.