The Swiss Franc Is Still Strong
The Swiss Franc is still a safe-haven currency. It has performed well against the US Dollar and the Euro.
The first chart shows the performance of the Swiss Franc against the US Dollar and the second shows the performance of the Euro against the Swiss Franc. The greenback has recently gained somewhat on the Swiss currency since August while the Euro has shown clear weakness against the Swiss Franc.
This should be compared with the EUR/USD chart below.
The Euro has been rather weak against the USD and has had a rapid decline since August, The Euro has also been weak against the Swiss Franc. USD strength can be ascribed to the much higher interest rates the Fed has subscribed to recently. Lagarde at the ECB has brought interest rates on the Euro higher but seems to be behind the curve.
The Swiss National Bank vs The Fed
The Fed has raised interest rates aggressively. Such a fast increase in interest rates has not been seen since the 1970s.
Federal Funds Rate - 62 Year Historical Chart
The very high interest rates in the late seventies brought down inflation and brought on a recession. The GFC of 2008 was brought on by a rise in interest rates and the present surge up to 5.5% will very likely bring on another recession. It seems to have slowed inflation. 3.7% is still above the Fed’s target of 2%.
Monthly inflation rate U.S. 2023 | Statista
The Swiss National Bank
The SNB has raised rates more moderately, and the rate is now 1.75%. The Swiss want to avoid having their currency too strong as that would impact export industries. On the other hand, there has been some inflation in Switzerland, and the SNB has done something about that.
Switzerland Interest Rate - 2023 Data - 2000-2022 Historical - 2024 Forecast
Swiss inflation has gone down significantly, and the SNB has stopped raising rates. 1.6% is a low inflation rate, well below the Fed’s target of 2%, an arbitrary figure in any case.
The Bottom Line
Diversification from USD into CHF can help to hedge against inflation. The exchange rate with the Swiss Franc has held up well. It seems that de-dollarization has not yet brought down the value of the USD since the Fed has raised short-term interest rates. Given the size of the rate increase, one could have thought that the USD would have appreciated much more than it has recently. The Euro should be avoided as its weakness has been abundantly shown. With Germany about to enter a recession because of high energy costs, it is probable that the Euro will suffer even more. This will help the USD index as it is based almost 60% on the Euro.
Then there is the additional problem that Swiss banks are loathe to accept Americans as customers due to the requirement of having to inform the IRS about American accounts, which brings with it additional expenses. In this case, Swiss stocks can be acquired via a broker, which makes it possible to diversify into Swiss Francs albeit indirectly and without having to open an account with a Swiss bank.
Acquiring physical gold is not the same as buying Swiss currency, but gold can always be converted into cash. One possibility is to hold gold in a secure airport duty-free zone, which avoids having to pay duty on the yellow metal.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions. The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
