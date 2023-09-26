The Swiss Franc Is Still Strong

David Taljat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Swiss Franc is still a safe-haven currency. It has performed well against the US Dollar and the Euro.

Yahoo

Yahoo

The first chart shows the performance of the Swiss Franc against the US Dollar and the second shows the performance of the Euro against the Swiss Franc. The greenback has recently gained somewhat on the Swiss currency since August while the Euro has shown clear weakness against the Swiss Franc.

This should be compared with the EUR/USD chart below.

Yahoo

The Euro has been rather weak against the USD and has had a rapid decline since August, The Euro has also been weak against the Swiss Franc. USD strength can be ascribed to the much higher interest rates the Fed has subscribed to recently. Lagarde at the ECB has brought interest rates on the Euro higher but seems to be behind the curve.

The Swiss National Bank vs The Fed

The Fed has raised interest rates aggressively. Such a fast increase in interest rates has not been seen since the 1970s.

Macrotrends

Federal Funds Rate - 62 Year Historical Chart

The very high interest rates in the late seventies brought down inflation and brought on a recession. The GFC of 2008 was brought on by a rise in interest rates and the present surge up to 5.5% will very likely bring on another recession. It seems to have slowed inflation. 3.7% is still above the Fed’s target of 2%.

Statista

Monthly inflation rate U.S. 2023 | Statista

The Swiss National Bank

The SNB has raised rates more moderately, and the rate is now 1.75%. The Swiss want to avoid having their currency too strong as that would impact export industries. On the other hand, there has been some inflation in Switzerland, and the SNB has done something about that.

Trading Economics

Switzerland Interest Rate - 2023 Data - 2000-2022 Historical - 2024 Forecast

Swiss inflation has gone down significantly, and the SNB has stopped raising rates. 1.6% is a low inflation rate, well below the Fed’s target of 2%, an arbitrary figure in any case.

Trading Economics

The Bottom Line

Diversification from USD into CHF can help to hedge against inflation. The exchange rate with the Swiss Franc has held up well. It seems that de-dollarization has not yet brought down the value of the USD since the Fed has raised short-term interest rates. Given the size of the rate increase, one could have thought that the USD would have appreciated much more than it has recently. The Euro should be avoided as its weakness has been abundantly shown. With Germany about to enter a recession because of high energy costs, it is probable that the Euro will suffer even more. This will help the USD index as it is based almost 60% on the Euro.

Then there is the additional problem that Swiss banks are loathe to accept Americans as customers due to the requirement of having to inform the IRS about American accounts, which brings with it additional expenses. In this case, Swiss stocks can be acquired via a broker, which makes it possible to diversify into Swiss Francs albeit indirectly and without having to open an account with a Swiss bank.

Acquiring physical gold is not the same as buying Swiss currency, but gold can always be converted into cash. One possibility is to hold gold in a secure airport duty-free zone, which avoids having to pay duty on the yellow metal.