GCC: Nothing Enhanced About This Commodity ETF

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.74K Followers

Summary

  • Commodities are often sought as an inflation hedge and portfolio diversifier by investors.
  • The WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund ETF claims to deliver superior performance by utilizing WisdomTree's macroeconomic forecasts to generate commodity sector weights.
  • Unfortunately, the GCC ETF has grossly underperformed passive ETFs like the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF.
  • I would avoid this ETF.
In an era of high inflation, investors often seek out commodity exposure as commodities are 'hard assets' that have historically protected against prolonged periods of inflation. However, for investors seeking commodity exposure, I would recommend they skip the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund ETF (

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments

