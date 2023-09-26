Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consider Arizona Metals Ahead Of Expected Gold/Copper Recovery

Sep. 26, 2023 2:18 AM ETArizona Metals Corp. (AMC:CA), AZMCF
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Retail investors should consider buying shares of Arizona Metals Corp. to participate in the opportunities offered by the precious metals and base metals markets.
  • The stock shows a strong correlation with the growth prospects of gold and copper, and analysts are forecasting gains for both metals.
  • Arizona Metals Corp. is an exploration company in Arizona with potential for future production, and its stock price is expected to rise as drilling results come in and commodity prices recover.

A Buy Rating for Arizona Metals Corp.

To take advantage of the opportunities offered by the markets where precious metals such as gold and silver, as well as base metals such as copper are traded, retail investors should consider shares

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

