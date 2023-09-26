Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atlantica Sustainable: Combine Its 8.6% Yield With Covered Calls For A ~15% Annualized Income Yield

Summary

  • Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure have declined by 31.5% over the past year, resulting in a near-all-time high dividend yield of 8.6%.
  • However, Atlantica's operations are resilient, with a diverse asset portfolio and long-term power purchase agreements providing stable cash flows.
  • Combining a shareholding in Atlantica with selling covered calls could allow investors to realize strong annualized income returns.
Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) have declined by about 31.5% over the past year, resulting in the stock's yield climbing to a near-all-time high of 8.6%.

While this in itself is likely to classify Atlantica as a compelling pick

Hi there!

I hold a BSc in Banking and Finance. Here, on Seeking Alpha, I cover a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

Currently contributing as Promoting Author to the "Wheel of Fortune" marketplace.

Feel free to contact me at any time, and follow me here on S.A. for regular content and updates!

Happy investing!

Nick


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

To what extent would a further drop of the stock price (e.g. if Algonquin sells their share) hurt AY's finances ( as issuing new shares would be a less attractive option)? Isn't that a real risk?
Thanks for the idea however with a forward PE in the 30's I can't touch it....To many bad things can happen.
