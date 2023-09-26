Jay Yuno/E+ via Getty Images

There are very few companies that have lost more than 95% of their peak value, but Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is one of them. The connected spin-bike maker went from being heavily supply-constrained during the pandemic to facing a plethora of issues now, spanning from product safety concerns to slowing demand/competition from gyms and substantially heightened churn rates.

Year to date, Peloton is down more than 45%, with losses accelerating after the company's most recent earnings release (which marked the end of its FY23, which is a June quarter-end.

In my view, with fundamentals continuing to decay each passing quarter and general macro malaise not contributing to a turnaround story, I find very few upside catalysts left for Peloton. In July, when the stock was trading closer to $9/share, I flipped my rating on Peloton from bullish to neutral; now, after seeing the company's latest quarterly results and churn in subscribers, I am fully bearish on this name.

There are a number of red flags here that prevent me from being as sanguine on Peloton as before, but here are the key ones to watch out for:

Irreparable brand damage. Peloton has suffered a number of very visible product recalls that, in my view, have diminished its premium image. Competitors like NordicTrack may be less flashy, but they're certainly much cheaper and don't come with recent headline baggage.

Lightning rod for criticism. The latest string of product defects is hardly a first for Peloton. Many investors will still remember Peloton's infamous 2019 Christmas ad that alienated many female customers.

Partners are pulling back. Peloton relies on channel partners to boost its point-of-sale presence and exposure to customers. In the current leaner macro times, resellers are hyper-sensitive to reducing inventory levels to free up cash, which is hurting Peloton's hardware sales.

Can we really justify that Peloton is cheaper than a gym membership? Let's ignore the economics of an expensive bike or treadmill purchase for a moment and consider Peloton's $89/month package which includes a standard Bike (not Bike+) rental and a subscription to Peloton App+ (a $24/month value, and not the full All-Access subscription at $44/month). Needless to say, there are many gyms in the <$100 category, so Peloton's only appeal here is convenience.

Unclear replacement cycles. And in a world where Peloton's core customer base is not end-consumers but gyms, it's unclear how long Peloton bikes last and if gyms will routinely replace equipment - limiting Peloton's potential to keep preserving its revenue base.

Steer clear here: the going is likely only to get tougher for Peloton.

Q4 download: losses are eating into a dwindling cash reserve

Many issues surfaced in Peloton's recent Q4 earnings release, but we should be most wary of all about cash burn: especially as few paths to top-line acceleration remain.

The Q4 earnings highlights are shown in the chart below:

Peloton Q4 highlights (Peloton Q4 shareholder letter)

Peloton's revenue declined -14% QoQ to $642.1 million, essentially in line (but slightly lower) with Wall Street's expectations of $642.3 million. Hardware was the main drag here, down -32% QoQ to $220.4 million (roughly one-third of revenue) while subscription revenue declined -1% QoQ.

Management noted that the impacts of the recent bike seat recall drove a substantially larger impact than the company initially estimated. The company took in an additional accrual of $40 million for returns this quarter.

The larger issue, however, is that the recall is also leading many Peloton members to pause or cancel their subscriptions. The company noted that 15-20k Peloton subscribers paused their subscriptions while they were waiting for a bike seat replacement. While currently billed as a pause, that would be the most optimistic scenario: there's a good chance many of these customers will ultimately churn.

Churn, by the way, has picked up steam. Churn among Connected Fitness subscribers rose to 140bps, up 30bps sequentially (though seasonally flat to Q4 last year). The company also lost 29k net Connected Fitness subscribers, ending the quarter at 3.08 million (down -1% QoQ).

Moreover, Peloton is expecting churn to continue into Q1 - which is one of the primary reasons the stock has taken a huge beating over the past month. The company is expecting Connected Fitness subscriptions to fall to a range of 2.95-2.96 million in Q1 (the September quarter), down -1% QoQ or down 40-50k quarter-over-quarter (worse than the ~30k loss in Q4). All signs, in short, point to a deteriorating brand profile.

Peloton Q1 outlook (Peloton Q4 shareholder letter)

The company is rolling out many rebranding initiatives to try to revive interest. In the most recent shareholder letter, CEO Barry McCarthy wrote as follows:

We relaunched our Brand on May 23rd to better showcase Peloton's value proposition and its Member experience. We're already seeing meaningful positive shifts in perception across a range of measures including gains among Gen Z and consumers who are just beginning their fitness journeys. We are also seeing a mix shift in downloads towards men, Gen Z, Black and Hispanic customers. We have shifted our advertising campaign to represent what our Members actually look like and how they live to showcase the fact that Peloton is in fact for anyone, anywhere, anytime. We know shifting consumer perception and behavior takes time, but we're pleased with the progress we've already made [...] Coinciding with the Brand relaunch we introduced new App subscription tiers. We're starting to see early signs of success. Since the relaunch on May 23, we've seen more than 900 thousand App downloads, over 600 thousand of which were non-Peloton Members, representing a significant acceleration from recent trends."

Re-acceleration of downloads, however, has clearly not translated yet to paid subscriptions, though it's possible we'll see these downloads bear fruit over the next few quarters.

The question is, however: how much time exactly does Peloton have to burn through resources and resurrect its brand? In FY23, the company lost $470 million of free cash flow, as shown in the chart below:

Peloton FCF (Peloton Q4 shareholder letter)

Meanwhile, the company has $814 million of cash and $1.68 billion of debt on its balance sheet - ignoring the debt, that's less than two years of burn left on its books (which is generous considering the company is expecting subscription revenue to continue to slip).

Key takeaways

With declining subscriber counts, continued hardware issues plaguing a once-dominant brand, and macro unease all working against Peloton's favor while cash burn remains elevated, it's not a great time to sink a contrarian bet into Peloton. Stay on the sidelines and invest elsewhere.