KYN: One Of The Highest-Yielding Energy Infrastructure Funds Around

Summary

  • Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund specializes in investing in energy infrastructure companies, which enjoy stable cash flows regardless of the broader economy.
  • The fund's performance has lagged behind the Alerian MLP Index, but it delivers high direct payments to shareholders, which may not be reflected in price performance.
  • The fund's largest holdings are stable companies focused on natural gas, and it employs leverage to boost returns, but at a reasonable level.
  • The fund currently boasts a 9.61% yield, which was fully covered over the past eighteen months.
  • The fund is currently trading at a very attractive discount on net asset value.
Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) is a closed-end fund that specializes in investing in energy infrastructure companies.

