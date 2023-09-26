da-kuk

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) may have been one of the biggest 2023 beneficiaries of the worldwide fascination with generative Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models (LLMs) after OpenAI popularized the technology with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. By June 16, 2023, the stock was up 337% from the start of the year at its 52-week high, primarily based on the hype surrounding generative AI. However, existing investors might want to sell this stock for several reasons, including that its fundamentals didn't justify it rising to such heights.

Over the last several months, many companies that have focused heavily on generative AI to produce future growth have seen their stock prices flatline or sell off as some of the air has come out of the speculative balloon for generative AI. As of September 22, C3.ai's stock has fallen 50% from its 52-week high. The worst part for current investors is that its stock decline might continue, as generative AI technology may not be ready for prime time. In a conference hosted by Celesta Capital in February 2023, CNBC reported Alphabet Chairman John Hennessy as saying, "Generative artificial intelligence is still one to two years away from being a truly useful tool for the broader public." So, investors should not be surprised if generative AI adoption stalls at some point due to technological flaws.

Some analysts like Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA Research, think that the recent generative AI revolution could evolve into "A bubble akin to the dot-com bubble in the 1990s." Dhaval Joshi believes that generative AI companies must establish a "moat" around their business to keep competition at bay to avoid a dot-com 2.0 bust. Until C3.ai can reaccelerate revenue growth and show it can achieve sustainable profitability, its ability to establish a "moat" and separate itself from the competition will be questioned by its critics. So far, its most recent performance has disappointed investors.

When the company released its latest earnings on September 6, the stock sold off over 12%, as investors were disappointed in several aspects of the report and raised the question of whether the company's current valuation is justified. This stock is a sell as it is questionable whether it will show enough revenue growth over the next several years to justify an investment, and there are much better places for people to invest their hard-earned money.

The stock has drawn the interest of short sellers

As the generative AI bubble inflated in January 2023, short sellers began shorting the stock heavily. The chart below shows that C3.ai's percentage of shares outstanding short is now 30.38%, indicating highly negative market sentiment in the company.

Data by YCharts

In March and April, Kerrisdale Capital and Spruce Point Management released negative reports with criticisms of the company, ranging from questionable accounting to accusing some management and board members of past indiscretions. In its report, Kerrisdale Research called for the stock price to drop to $12 per share, 53.2% below its September 21 closing price of $25.65. In addition, it doesn't help that the Reckstin Family Trust filed a class action lawsuit in March, accusing management of hiding that its joint venture (JV) relationship with Baker Hughes (BKR) was declining at the time of its initial public offering. Since the JV with Baker Hughes represents a significant source of revenue for the company, a deterioration in that relationship could pose trouble for C3.ai's future revenue generation.

Although C3.ai quickly refuted many of both short sellers' accounting accusations by posting a response letter to its Investor Relations website stating that a third-party legal firm and an accounting firm looked at the allegations and found both short reports without merit, the attention from short sellers cast a cloud over the business.

Why some believe in the company's long-term upside

Yet some investors believe in this company, as it is a leading player in Enterprise AI, a software category it pioneered in 2009. International Data Corporation predicts the AI software market will grow to approximately $791 billion in revenue in 2026. As of the first quarter, the company only generated $273.85 million in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue. So, the company is at an early stage of the opportunity, capturing only a tiny fraction of its total addressable market.

Data by YCharts

Although the company is still unprofitable and has a negative FCF, it is not in financial distress. The company ended its first fiscal quarter with $750.88 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. It had no long-term debt. The company had a negative FCF TTM of $141.32 million and management projects that the company will generate consistent positive FCF by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. So, C3.ai shouldn't have to raise capital to maintain operations any time soon, and the company isn't under near-term pressure to increase its profitability. It can play a long game.

Data by YCharts

The company also beat analysts' revenue and earnings expectations for the third quarter in a row when it released its first-quarter earnings report on September 6. Despite the company forecasting future revenue growth and profits slower than many growth investors would like in its last two earnings reports, the interest and demand for AI applications seem genuine. Recent McKinsey research indicates that 90 percent of commercial leaders see their companies using generative AI solutions within the next two years. During the company's first quarter 2024 earnings call, CEO Tom Siebel continued to echo that sentiment when he said:

The interest in AI and in applying AI to business and government processes has never been greater. Business inquiries are increasing. The opportunity pipeline is growing, demand is increasing. And C3.ai is well positioned to serve that increasing demand with our tried, tested and proven AI platform, our applications, our global footprint, and our large global ecosystem. Source: C3.ai first quarter 2024 earnings call transcript

Suppose that statement proves true, and it can translate that demand into sales. In that case, C3.ai's revenue growth should meaningfully accelerate over the next several years, which is what its current investors are betting on.

The negatives: It has a poor valuation

The market values C3.ai at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.50, high compared to the 3.18 P/S average ratio of the software and programming industry and the 2.42 P/S ratio of the S&P 500. You can question the stock's current valuation as it only produced an anemic 5.55% annual revenue growth when it reported its fiscal 2023 results. The following chart shows better options in the software/cloud space that offer a more robust annual year-over-year revenue growth rate at a better valuation.

Data by YCharts

The worst part is that investors shouldn't expect revenue growth to improve meaningfully for this company in the near future. C3.ai's fourth quarter 2023 earnings and its first quarter 2024 earnings report called for $295 million to $320 million in revenue for fiscal 2024, which implies a 15.25% revenue growth rate over the fiscal year 2023 revenue of $266.8 million, which disappointed analysts from S&P Global Market Intelligence and FactSet that expected growth to accelerate to more in the range of 19% to 20%. Additionally, some analysts are uncertain of the company's ability to increase its growth rates any time soon since it has recently started transitioning from a subscription-based business model to more of a consumption-based one. While this change in the business model could benefit revenue growth in the long term, it could cause revenue to continue to fall below analysts' expectations in the near term, and the market would likely further punish the stock.

Some additional issues with the company

Chief Executive Officer Tom Siebel raised investors' hopes of near-term profitability in the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call by indicating that the company planned to achieve sustainable non-GAAP profitability by the end of the fiscal year 2024. Yet, it didn't take long for the company to change its mind about achieving profitability.

In the first quarter of the 2024 report, management pushed out forecasts for profitability until sometime in fiscal 2025. The company wants to invest more in the generative AI opportunity because it could be a massive game-changing technology; therefore, management believes pushing back its profitability plans to invest more today to achieve additional future revenue growth is reasonable. The stock sold off post-earnings because some investors dislike the company going back on its promise of non-GAAP profitability by the fourth quarter of 2024.

This company also has a history of overpromising and underdelivering. For instance, several years ago, C3.ai had a revenue growth rate above 70% going into the pandemic, and the growth rate dropped to 10% during the pandemic. In an interview CEO Tom Siebel did with Barron's in 2020, he said:

Our pipeline is growing at a greater rate than it ever has grown. Coming out of this [pandemic], you will see a company growing not at 70% or 80%, ain't no way no how, but we'll be growing in the top decile of software companies. Source: Barron's interview

Yet, despite constant refrains of high demand for AI applications by management over the last three years, C3.ai has yet to return to software companies' top growth decile. Additionally, some have accused this company of lacking a focused purpose. The company started in 2009 as C3, a software platform for enterprise applications, enabling elastic cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive analytics.

In 2013, the company started creating technology products for the energy and utility industries and renamed itself C3 Energy. Since most of its work with energy and utility companies involved IoT, by 2016, C3 Energy announced that it had changed its name to C3 IoT. At the time, IoT was the latest tech fad, and the company focused its business on reading and analyzing data from sensors and smart meters.

In 2019, it changed its name to C3.ai as investors became more interested in AI and less interested in IoT. Now that generative AI has become a buzzword, much of management's commentary focuses on the generative AI opportunity - creating questions about whether the company only likes chasing the latest technology fads. Despite the hype, generative AI and LLMs may take some time to prove useful, or the technology could prove impractical for some applications due to several technological defects. Generative AI can produce misinformation that, if relied upon, could cause problems for a company or individual. Generative AI also has security risks, privacy, and copyright infringement issues. There have already been some copyright infringement lawsuits filed from companies against AI companies.

Should you buy, sell, or hold?

C3.ai has an enormous upside if the need for generative AI applications pans out. However, it would be wise to remember that generative AI is still being developed at this stage and may fail to work out. This company is speculative and is no sure thing. Even if the technology works out and the company eventually accelerates revenue, it could take years for investors who bought at higher valuations to break even on their investment. There is an opportunity cost in holding this stock and better ways to invest in the generative AI trend, such as hardware companies like Nvidia (NVDA). As a result, current investors in this stock should strongly consider selling it.