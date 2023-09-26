Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Franklin Covey: Recurring Revenue And Better Margins

Sep. 26, 2023 2:57 AM ETFranklin Covey Co. (FC)
Summary

  • Franklin Covey’s revenue has grown at a modest 4% CAGR, as industry tailwinds and the development of its services offering have driven growth.
  • FC has a strong brand and reputation for delivering tangible results. Unlike many of its peers, the business is internationally recognized.
  • FC’s margins have improved, owing to increased subscription revenue. Management is continuing to focus on expanding this, creating the scope for further gains.
  • The business performs modestly relative to its peers, with an attractive upside based on improving financial metrics.
  • Although we do see factors slowing growth, FC’s attractive FC yield and discount to its historical average imply value.

Communication, consulting and planning, business women meeting in the work lobby. A woman in leadership, ceo, team leader or coaching mentor, collaboration and motivation for office employee success

Charday Penn/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • FC is an attractive business, owing to its global brand recognition, suite of services, and future-proof model that continues to develop. We believe subscription-related services will perform well in the market, although

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

