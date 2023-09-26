TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

With above-average profitability, growth, revision, and momentum grades, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is also heavily overvalued as shown below in red.

However, much of the data used in valuation comes from accounting books, as I will elaborate upon later, and, as such, these do not consider the value of its underlying data asset. Therefore, the aim of this thesis is to show that behind ICE's role as an owner and operator of financial and commodity exchanges, the business is primarily about processing data, signifying it deserves better.

Business Overview with a Focus on Data

ICE basically runs exchanges and marketplaces for commodities and financial products by providing the required infrastructure, and technology solutions, while not forgetting the data that goes with it. For this purpose, it is structured into three business segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

The first two, as pictured below, recorded revenue growth of 9% and 6% respectively during the second quarter of 2023 (Q2) financial results while Mortgage Technology regressed by 16%. Despite this counter-performance, overall revenues of $1.9 billion constituted an 8% YoY progression while EPS outperformed Q2-2022 by 14%. According to the management, this resulted in the second-best Q2 in the company's history.

Looking for the underlying reasons, transaction revenues were up by 12% for the Exchanges segment, mostly driven by energy-related sales more specifically in natural gas. Additionally, rapid progress was made in crude oil benchmarks like Brent and WTI with ADV (average daily volumes) going up by 26% YoY in Q2. Now, traders generally follow the price of oil through the WTI or Brent Crude oil futures contracts, but behind these, there is ICE. In addition to energy, it is also one of the largest operators of derivatives markets where future contracts for all types of underlying assets like currencies and precious metals are traded.

Furthermore, the company possibly owns the largest networks of exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets in the U.S., Europe, and some other parts of the world, and, had it not been for weakness in the listing business due to lower M&A activity this year, by 44%, results would have been stronger.

Moving to Fixed Income and Data Services, this segment also includes a basket of facilitation tools for ease of issuance and redemption of bond ETFs. Interestingly, these include a chat offering (ICE Chat) that makes use of large language models (LLMs) but which are proprietary to ICE and are available to selected clients, unlike OpenAI’s ChatGPT which is widely available through the public cloud. Moreover, the ICE Chat platform has benefited from higher demand after the popularization of Generative AI by ChatGPT, and this has translated into a 60% increase in the volume of energy-related transactions.

The Data Services business also makes use of analytics in order to offer products like end-of-day evaluated pricing and liquidity indicators used by bond ETF issuers in order to make real-time decisions. ICE makes this feasible by integrating data from hundreds of sources.

Valuing based on the Data Differentiator

Therefore, this is a company that has attained a high level of product differentiation not only through networking with different stakeholders in the financial world but also by the way it processes and provisions data. Looking across the industry, it competes with the Nasdaq and local exchanges in other parts of the world. As for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), it focuses more on trading financial instruments compared to commodities (futures and options) including agricultural products for ICE whose leading market indices are used across multiple asset classes covering derivatives, credit, and OTC securities.

Therefore, the Atlanta-based company faces competition, and operating margins staying in the 49.5% to 51.5% range during the last five years show the company has to spend considerably on operations, both to make sure that it has the best talents across the financial space and the technology to support its data platforms. As a result, it is able to rapidly leverage data in all aspects of operations and should be valued accordingly.

Now, ICE is richly valued based on metrics that originate from the financial statements (income, balance sheet, and cash flow) and to factor in the data assets, I will use the stock price and book value per share as per the charts below.

First, looking at the stock price, it dropped from around $136 to less than $95 in the first half of 2022 during a downside that is even more pronounced than during the Covid market crash.

This is partly explained by the high level of debt ($8 billion in May 2022) contracted for the Black Knight acquisition in a deal valued at over $13 billion, given at that time that ICE only had around $638 million in cash and was already highly indebted at above $14 billion. Even the company divesting its 9.85% stake in Euroclear, a European company providing post-trade securities settlement and custody management services, did little to calm the market.

Now, this acquisition which has recently obtained the go-ahead of the FTC represents a milestone for ICE as it not only reinforces its position in the data analytics business but also extends its integrated software capabilities for the mortgage industry. However, this seems to be ignored by the market, as the book value per share in the orange chart above now trends higher than the share price after the May 2022 reversal.

At the end of Q2, the ratio of the share price to book value per share was about 2.7 as per the table below. This ratio was 2.46 at the end of 2022, but above 3 for the period before.

Detailing further, the book value is based on accounting data from a company's balance sheet and provides the difference between assets and liabilities at a specific point in time. As such, it is a more historical measurement of value than the share price which is related to the actual market cap. Now, a ratio of less than 3 is illogical as the value of the data assets (analytics, LLMs, exchange data) are not priced in.

To address this discrepancy, based on a historical ratio of 3, I have a target share price of $127.62 obtained by multiplying the book value per share of $42.54 by three. This is $17.45 above the current share price of $110.17, and is below Wall Street's average price target of $133.91, but, this still constitutes a fair target as it also takes into consideration macroeconomic uncertainties.

Rates-Related Uncertainty but Data Strength

These uncertainties have adversely impacted the Mortgage Technology business whose revenue regressed as mentioned earlier. In this case, the company has suffered from the unprecedented pace at which interest rates have been hiked by the Federal Reserve since March of 2022. This has in turn propelled borrowing costs higher with the U.S. average 30-year fixed rate mortgage now above 7%, resulting in fewer people contracting new loans for purchasing new homes.

Talking figures, the industry has suffered from a 40% fall in origination volumes and this could continue given that during the last FOMC meeting, the tone was hawkish, or to maintain higher rates for longer. Therefore, in the event that the Federal Reserve raises rates, the stock could experience a high degree of volatility given that ICE will now have higher exposure to the mortgage business with the Black Knight acquisition.

Still, the fact that the ICE Mortgage technology business declined by 16% (instead of 40% as for the industry) shows some resiliency which the management attributes to recurring revenues making for nearly 70% of segmental sales, and strength in the Encompass loan origination software system with analytical data usage growing at double digits on a year-on-year basis.

This again validates the data asset rationale, especially for Mortgage Technology, which has been able to partially mitigate the adverse impacts of higher rates better than competitors, which is helping to win outsourcing business from top banks as they reduce legacy costs by migrating to the ICE Mortgage Technology platform.

Thinking aloud, market positioning in the mortgage industry could be enhanced by additional market share gained through the Black Knight acquisition with $125 million of revenue synergies expected by year five of the closing of the deal or 2028. More is expected in terms of cost synergies, or $200 million. Noteworthily, these synergies remain intact despite Black Knight’s Optimal Blue business being acquired by Constellation for $700 million, as part of a regulatory requirement.

In conclusion, this thesis has shown that ICE is taking advantage of data, not only through analytics to be more knowledgeable about its customer base and target them with more appropriate product offerings but also by improving customer interaction through ChatGPT-style communication tools. In addition, it is also in the business of selling processed data.

This way of leveraging data deserves higher valuations, and I have a target of $127-$128, but investors should be aware that the markets could be volatile in the coming weeks as there are risks of a government shutdown in case funding is not obtained in time while investors are still digesting the "higher for longer "narrative. Thus, with its role as a service provider both for lenders and investors in the homeownership space, ICE's stock could be impacted.