Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perion Network: Strong Fundamentals And Positive Outlook Make It A Buy

Sep. 26, 2023 4:22 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
876 Followers

Summary

  • Perion Network has seen outstanding growth and its share price has appreciated by 45% in the last year.
  • The company has a positive outlook, with strong revenue growth expected to continue, especially in the CTV segment.
  • Perion has a strong balance sheet, with no debt and ample liquidity, making it a good investment option.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Investment Thesis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has seen outstanding growth recently and its share price has seen a 45% appreciation in the last year. I wanted to take a look at the company's financials and outlook to see if

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
876 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PERI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.