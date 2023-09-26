Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Investment Thesis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has seen outstanding growth recently and its share price has seen a 45% appreciation in the last year. I wanted to take a look at the company's financials and outlook to see if it is a good time to invest. The company, with its outstanding balance sheet coupled with a very positive outlook and conservative estimates for extra margin of safety, is a buy at these levels as risk/reward is very enticing.

Outlook

The management is doing an outstanding job at growing the company. The recent revenue growth in the last few years is going to continue for a little while longer as the management has once again raised its guidance for the whole year, coupled with some promising catalysts of AI and CTV, I strongly believe the company will continue to see such growth for a little while longer.

The future of advertising seems to be relatively strong going forward. I am very impressed with one specific revenue segment of the company: the CTV segment, which grew 104% y/y, and the company’s use of AI tools to further the growth of the company’s revenue segments all around.

The continuing shift to CTV devices and streaming platforms is going to be very beneficial for this revenue segment. Advertisers will allocate a lot more of the capital available to these platforms going forward as people are using these more and more. I wouldn’t be surprised if the CTV segment is going to continue to grow at such a pace, and coupled with AI advertising, the ads shown will be tailored to every individual household. Many streaming platforms are offering free-tier streaming that includes advertising, which will play a substantial role in the continuation of such outstanding revenue growth. This article predicts that CTV coupled with AI advertising will continue to gain momentum in '24 and will play a huge role in the advertising space.

On the broader outlook, it is predicted that the advertising space is going to grow at around 8% in ’24. It may not look like much, however, from the company’s presentation, we can see that it constantly outperformed the broader sector by a mile, and I would expect this to continue going forward.

PERI's outperformance (Investor Presentation)

The advertiser winter has begun to thaw and the sector is poised for a decent rebound in the 2nd half of the year and beyond. Advertisers are beginning to pay more per ad which is going to continue fueling Perion's revenues.

Financials

As of Q2 ’23, Perion had around $411m in liquidity against zero debt. This is a fantastic position to be in because this gives the company the flexibility to do whatever it wants with all the cash flow without being burdened by annual interest expenses on debt. The company can freely use the available resources to further expand its operations, or reward shareholders in some other way.

The company's current ratio is a little on the higher end for my liking, which isn't a bad thing, however, I believe the company could be a little more efficient with its assets like ST investments and cash. I would like to see the ratio to be in the range of 1.5-2.0 as that would tell me the company is being more aggressive with its assets like cash to further the growth of the company rather than hoarding it. Nevertheless, the company has no liquidity issues since it can cover short-term obligations with ease. As of Q2, the company’s current ratio hovered at around 2.5.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE have seen a major improvement in FY22 as the company has increased its bottom line by 156% y/y. The management is utilizing the company’s assets and shareholder capital very efficiently in my opinion, thus creating value.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The company’s return on invested capital is also above my minimum requirement of 10% as of FY22, which tells me the company has a competitive advantage in the space and a strong moat. The management is efficient at allocating capital to fund profitable investments. I would like to see these metrics be sustained going forward.

ROIC (Author)

In terms of revenues, the company’s long-term revenue growth has been around 8% CAGR, however, we can see an acceleration in the last few years, as the company’s revenue growth has accelerated to around 35% CAGR, which is impressive.

Revenue growth (Author)

We can see a similar situation in the company’s margins. As the positive sentiment came back to the advertising space, the company saw increased revenues with minimal increases in costs, which led to margin expansion in FY22, which is carried over for most of the part, except operating margins have taken a slight hit because of a change in “fair value of contingent consideration” as of Q2 ’23, which was a one-time charge.

Margins (Author)

I’m not a big fan of the company’s massive dilution over the years. I would like to see this stop and reverse over the next couple of years.

Shares Outstanding increasing (Author)

Overall, I see a company that benefited greatly from the return of advertisers over the year. The company is one of the few companies that saw a positive FY22 as many others in different industries have seen dramatically different outcomes. It seems that the company will have no problem in the future because the balance sheet is very strong and if we see any sort of further macroeconomic downturn, the company should be able to weather it with ease. Its competitive advantage is outstanding.

Risks

As I mentioned a few times, the management has been doing a phenomenal job of growing the company. The company is the most profitable it has been in the last decade with a growing competitive advantage, which will invite competition to take a slice of that profitable cake. If the management drops the ball here, the competition can swoop in and pick up the pace and take market share away from the company.

The so-called “advertiser winter” may sneak up again in the future where advertisers are going to cut spending on ads which will affect the company’s operations dramatically in the short run mostly, as these typically don’t tend to last. However, with such a healthy balance sheet, I don’t see how it wouldn’t survive another one of these years.

The company may not reach the potential it has due to it not being widely covered by the media. The company’s average volume of shares is around 600k a day, which is quite small. That means if someone big wants to sell or buy the stock in large quantities may present huge fluctuations in the share price. Investors need to be prepared for volatility.

Valuation

I’d like to approach my valuation analysis with a conservative outlook. For the revenue growth for the base case, I went with a slightly slower growth than what the company experienced over the last decade, so I went with around 5% CAGR. For the optimistic case, I went with around 7% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with a 3% CAGR. These conservative assumptions will provide me with an extra margin of safety.

In terms of margins, I decided to slightly improve these by 200bps over the next decade, as I believe companies in the long run are able to become more efficient as technology advances. Net margins will go from around 15% in FY22 to around 17% by FY32, which isn’t that much of an improvement.

To be even more conservative, I decided to add a 20% margin of safety to the final calculation, as I like to be safe than sorry. With that said, Perion’s intrinsic value is $35.70 a share, which means that the company is currently trading at a 19% discount to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

It seems that the management has been doing a commendable job of driving positive results in the last couple of years. Even with such conservative estimates, the company still seems to be cheap, which is a great sign for anyone looking to start a small position and see it through over the next long run as I believe the risk/reward here is very enticing.

I believe that the forward PE ratio of around 14 is relatively cheap since I modeled the company’s revenue growth to be quite conservative going forward. The positives outweigh the risks in my opinion, and I will be looking to open a position relatively soon and see how it goes over the next couple of years, as I believe the company is a good candidate for the long-term hold.