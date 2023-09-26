Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of September 2023

Just_Super

Welcome to the September 2023 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2024 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

September saw lithium prices fall again and more good progress from the lithium juniors.

Lithium Price News

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the 99.5% China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was down 24.36% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was down 14.25%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 18.20%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 15.82% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) average price of USD 3,000/t, as of Sept. 22, 2023.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 178,500 (~USD 24,358) (source)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed

Rio Tinto

Lithium Market News

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2023" article. Highlights include:

Mali president signs new mining code in bid to raise govt stake.

Samsung SDI unveils high-performance lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) battery.

BMI: Global battery cell prices fall below $100/kWh for first time in 2 years.

New CATL 80kWh battery pack (Shenxing) can charge from 20% to 80% in 10 minutes.

Argentina to reach top three spot among lithium players by 2027.

Fastmarkets: "Global electric vehicle supply chains struggle to keep up as demand continues to surge. Despite surging EV sales, the transition has really only just begun."

BMI: "Battery capacity to increase 4-fold by 2030... to 4TWh."

Junior lithium miners company news

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY) (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV ("Covalent Lithium") between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA.

No lithium related news for the month. Wesfarmers does state on their website progress update:

Construction of the mine, concentrator and refinery is underway with first production expected in 2024... Wesfarmers is also continuing to assess expansion opportunities to help meet strong demand for lithium hydroxide.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2024 - Mt Holland spodumene production, ramp up to 380,000tpa.

H1, 2025 - Kwinana LiOH refinery planned to begin and ramp to 45-50ktpa LiOH.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On September 4, Liontown Resources announced:

Revised Proposal from Albemarle. Liontown Resources Limited ("Liontown" or "the Company") today announces that is has received a revised conditional and non-binding indicative proposal from Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle") to acquire all of the ordinary shares outstanding in Liontown for $3.00 in cash per share via scheme of arrangement ("Revised Indicative Proposal"). Albemarle has advised that the Revised Indicative Proposal is its best and final proposal, in the absence of a superior proposal.

On September 11, Liontown Resources announced:

Albemarle indicative proposal - due diligence to commence... In its announcement, Liontown indicated that the Board had determined to grant Albemarle an opportunity to conduct due diligence to enable Albemarle to put forward a binding proposal, subject to the parties agreeing to a mutually acceptable non-disclosure and exclusivity agreement. Liontown and Albemarle have now agreed the terms of that non disclosure and exclusivity agreement, and Albemarle is expected to commence its due diligence shortly. It is expected that Albemarle's due diligence will take approximately four weeks. That due diligence will be on an exclusive basis, subject to customary fiduciary exceptions (see the summary attached).

On September 11 the AFR reported:

Rinehart wins say in Liontown's future in $6.6b takeover twist. Gina Rinehart has not ruled out launching a bid to rival Albemarle's $6.6 billion takeover tilt at Liontown Resources after confirming she now holds a strategic stake in the West Australian lithium prize. Mrs Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting revealed late on Monday that it has a 7.72 per cent stake in Liontown, and intends to have a say in the future of one of the world's biggest lithium projects...

On September 13, Liontown Resources announced: "Liontown awards Structural Mechanical Piping and Electrical & Instrumentation contract..."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023-24: Kathleen Valley Project construction

Q1, 2024: Commissioning with production set to begin mid 2024

2023-25: Study with Sumitomo Corporation to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (OTCPK:LLLAF)

Leo Lithium is developing the Goulamina Lithium Project (50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium) in Mali with a total Resource of 211 Mt @ 1.37% Li2O, targeting a production start in mid 2024.

On September 4, Leo Lithium Limited announced: "Goulamina on schedule post discussions with Mali Government." Highlights include:

"Correspondence received from the Ministry of Mines to suspend Goulamina DSO operations.

Suspension of DSO does not delay any aspect of the spodumene project.

First spodumene concentrate production remains on schedule for Q2, 2024.

Discussions with the Government of Mali continue on a range of matters, including the Government's free carry stake in, and the overall progress at Goulamina.

Continued strong support from Strategic Partner Ganfeng Lithium with Cooperation Agreement signed and investment structure revised and agreed."

On September 13, Leo Lithium Limited announced: "Interim financial report for the half-year ended 30 June 2023."

On September 14, Leo Lithium Limited announced:

Continued Ganfeng support with Equity Investment Agreement execution and Debt Facility drawdown.... Under the Equity Investment Agreement, Ganfeng will sole fund US$137.2m of Goulamina capital costs via direct cash injection into the Goulamina holding company, Mali Lithium BV (MLBV) in exchange for an additional 5% interest in MLBV. Post completion of the equity investment, Leo Lithium's interest in Goulamina will be 45% and Ganfeng's interest will be 55%.... Consistent with the long-standing project arrangements, the Malian government has been offered 10% of Goulamina, via the issue of new shares in LMSA.

On September 19, Leo Lithium Limited announced:

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX: LLL) - Suspension from Quotation... pending the release of an announcement regarding correspondence from the government of Mali and the application of the 2023 Mining Code to the Goulamina Lithium Project.

You can view the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2, 2024: Commissioning targeted to begin for Goulamina Lithium Project.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF) - 'Targets DLE production by early 2024'

Eramet is in a JV 'Eramine Sudamerica' (50.1% Eramet, 49.9% Tsingshan) which owns the Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project in Argentina. Eramet targets to start DLE production by Q2 2024.

On September 21, Eramet announced: "Eramet sells its Norwegian subsidiary Eramet Titanium & Iron ("ETI") to INEOS Enterprises for a value of $245m."

On September 22, Eramet announced: "Eramet and Suez choose Dunkirk for their electric vehicle battery recycling plant."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2, 2024 - Start of lithium production in Argentina.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

POSCO owns the northern Sal de Vida (Hombre Muerto salar, Argentina) tenements bought from Galaxy Resources (now Allkem). POSCO targets to start DLE production by H1, 2024.

On September 5, Market Screener reported: "Posco International signs two MOUs to secure battery material supply in Africa..."

On September 18, Market Screener reported: "POSCO International signs up to 883 billion won supply contract with Hyundai Motor Group..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2023 - Plan to commission production of POSCO/Pilbara Minerals JV LiOH facility in Korea.

H1, 2024 - Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI](formerly Red Dirt Metals)

No lithium news for the month.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

ioneer ltd. announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater for US$490m.

On September 21, ioneer Ltd announced: "Latest tests reveal potential for increased organic growth at Rhyolite Ridge." Highlights include:

"Ioneer positioned to quadruple US lithium production by 2026 and to substantially increase supply over time - with sufficient lithium to power over 50 million electric vehicles (3.4Mt LCE).

Findings from latest leach tests conducted on low-boron (Type 3) mineralisation demonstrated organic growth potential based on this material - currently excluded from Project economics but located within the mine footprint.

The results for Type 3 mineralisation far exceeded expectations with leach recoveries of 89% to 94% coupled with free draining characteristics.

Results confirmed Type 3 and North Basin mineralisation as candidates for heap or vat leaching methods, similar to those to be employed for processing Type 1 mineralisation.

Only Type 1 mineralisation included in the current development plan and economic analysis contained within Company's 2020 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Possible permitting approval.

H1, 2023 - Commencement of construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Boron Project.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On August 29, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:

Critical Elements Lithium announces new positive feasibility study for the Rose Lithium Project generating an after-tax NPV8% of US$2.2B and an after-tax IRR of 65.7%...

On September 5, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:

Critical Elements Lithium samples up to 2.22% Li 2 O at Duval and 2.44% Li 2 O in the southwestern extension of Lemare...

On September 12, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:

Critical Elements Lithium increases its confidence in Rose Project Growth as New Discoveries Expand Known Pegmatite Swarm.

On September 18, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:

Critical Elements Lithium obtain its mining lease for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project...

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Possible off-take or project financing announcements.

2025 - Target to commence production (assumes project funding soon)

Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has a 50% project earn-in share.

On September 6, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Resource and exploration drilling results drilling returns high-grade infill & extensional intersections Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa... Newly reported assay results extend mineralisation at the Ewoyaa South-2 and Ewoyaa North-East deposits, outside of the current JORC (2012) compliant 35.3 Mt @ 1.25% Li 2 O Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("MRE" or the "Resource")... High-grade drill intersections at Ewoyaa South-2, Ewoyaa North-East, Ewoyaa Main and Ewoyaa North-West deposits... of: GRC0961: 48m at 1.31% Li 2 O from 137m. GRC0959: 24m at 1.86% Li 2 O from 10m. GRC0943: 29m at 1.37% Li 2 O from 184m. GRC0951: 29m at 1.2% Li 2 O from 69m. GRC0952: 23m at 1.51% Li 2 O from 23m. GRC0955: 13m at 1.19% Li 2 O from 28m. GRC0944: 9m at 1.6% Li 2 O from 223m. GRC0959: 9m at 1.48% Li 2 O from 44m. GRC0960A: 8m at 1.18% Li 2 O from 75m.

On September 8, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana to invest US$32.9m. Ghana's Minerals Income Investment Fund agrees to invest US$32.9 million in Atlantic Lithium and its Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio subsidiaries in Ghana to support the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On September 6, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Robust progress in Phase One of Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project on track for full project financing to commence in November..."

On September 12, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "FY23 half-year report..."

On September 21, Vulcan Energy Resources announced:

Vulcan granted new licence for expansion into Frankfurt. Vulcan to use geothermal renewable energy to decarbonise large industrial areas of Frankfurt through heat supply with potential for lithium extraction. Jointly funded first research well with City of Frankfurt support completed in the region, testing underway for heat and lithium extraction...

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2026 - Target to commence commercial production at the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project in Germany, then ramp to 40,000tpa.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

On September 6, Standard Lithium announced: "Standard Lithium announces positive results of Definitive Feasibility Study for first commercial lithium extraction plant at LANXESS South Plant." Highlights include:

"First production in 2026. Average annual production of 5,400 tonnes per annum ("tpa") over the operating life with peak annual production of 5,700 tpa.

25-year minimum operating life. Proven and Probable Reserves of 208 Kt lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") at an average concentration of 217 mg/L support up to 40 years of operations.

Strong project economics. After-tax NPV $550 million and IRR of 24% assuming discount rate of 8% and a long-term price of $30,000/t for battery-quality Li 2 CO 3.

CO Operating costs reflect first step to commercial production. Average annual operating costs of $6,810/t over the operating life.

CAPEX of $365 million. Total capex estimate of $365 million includes 15% contingency.

Upgraded Measured Resource. Total Measured and Indicated Resource of 2.8 Mt LCE at average concentration of 148 mg/L for the combined LANXESS South, Central and West Brine Units; Phase 1A represents production of approximately 5% of the total Measured and Indicated Resources."

On September 13, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium acquires large parcel of land for South West Arkansas Project... This acquisition adds to our existing land options in the Project area and provides us with added design flexibility as we progress the Project to the Definitive Feasibility and FEED phase."

On September 22, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium reports 2023 full year and fourth quarter results... Cash totaling CDN$59.6 million and working capital of CDN$48.8 million as at June 30, 2023.

Subsequent Events to the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

"Advanced and further de-risked the South West Arkansas Project ("SWA") with a 118-acre land purchase.

Achieved robust results from the Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the SWA Project. The PFS base case assumes first production in 2027 with an average annual production of 30,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM"). Assuming LHM pricing of $30,000/t over the proposed 20-year operating life, SWA yields robust economics of $3.1 billion after-tax net present value ("NPV") and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 32.8% (at 8% discount rate). Operating costs are expected to average $4,073/t of LHM; the total capital expenditures ("CAPEX") estimate of $1.3 billion assumes a 20% contingency. SWA has some of the highest reported lithium in brine concentration in North America, including an Upper Smackover Indicated and Middle Smackover Inferred resource of 1.4 Mt and 0.4 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), respectively, at an average lithium concentration of 437 mg/L..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2026 - Production targeted to begin at the LANXESS South Plant.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Any further arbitration news in the Manono Project dispute with Zijin Mining Group.

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1]

On September 21, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Further ore sorting trial confirms excellent results at Manna. Ore sorting technology achieves a higher-grade spodumene pre concentrate product." Highlights include:

"Second ore sorting trial achieved a 1.64% Li 2O Spodumene Ore Concentrate (SOC) product.

Both trials achieved a final product greater than 1.5% Li 2O with an average lithia recovery of 92%.

Multi-sensor ore sorting technology will underpin near term cash flow opportunity to export SOC and potentially increase concentrate production capacity of the Manna Processing Plant by 20%."

European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)

On September 8, European Lithium Ltd. announced:"2023 annual report for the year ended 30 June 2023..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Potential Sizzle Acquisition Corp. merger and formation of Critical Metals Corp. ("CRML") with NASDAQ listing.

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On September 6, Savannah Resources announced:

Barroso Lithium Project update... Savannah expects to complete the environmental licencing and the DFS in the second half of 2024...

On September 12, Savannah lithium announced:

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Non-Executive Directors... Mr. Emanuel Proença has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer ('CEO'). Emanuel is Savannah's first Portuguese CEO and will be based in Lisbon and will commence his role on 18 September 2023.

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.

On August 28, Galan Lithium announced: "Outstanding pump test results & successful Catalina drilling." Highlights include:

HMW Phase 1:

"Fourth long term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L; the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.

Test pit confirms sound ground for ponds construction for HMW Phase 1.

Existing pilot plant continues to deliver lithium chloride samples (6% Li) in support of off-take negotiations.

All six initial Phase 1 brine production wells successfully constructed..."

Other:

"Third party off-take and other strategic discussions ongoing.

Completion of Phase 2 DFS still on track for September 2023."

On September 21, Galan Lithium announced: "Greenbushes South drilling update." Highlights include:

"Extended maiden drilling campaign completed at Greenbushes South.

Eight diamond drill holes completed for 3,885 metres.

Pegmatite exploration model validated.

Further drill planning underway."

Upcoming catalysts include:

September 2023 - Phase 2 DFS (20ktpa LCE)

2025 - Target to ramp to 5.4ktpa LCE of lithium chloride production.

Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS]

LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Project has a maiden Indicated & Inferred JORC Mineral Resource estimate of 45.2Mt @ 1.34% Li2O at the Colina deposit.

On August 28, Latin Resources announced: "Positive high-grade lithium results continue at Colina. District scale potential confirmed with latest assay results received from Colina Deposit, fog's block and new pegmatite discovery!" Highlights include:

"Further positive assay results returned from infill drilling at Colina and Fog's Block.

New pegmatite discovery, confirmed with diamond drilling, located ~3km southwest of Colina Deposit.

Total of 118 holes for 39,360m have now been completed since the commencement of drilling in January 2023, as part of the broader 65,000m drilling program.

Results from Colina Infill drilling program continue to confirm the significant lithium mineralisation encountered at the Colina Deposit. Significant results include: SADD139: 9.94m @ 1.50% Li2O from 328.91m. SADD148: 10.46m @ 1.29% Li2O from 160.04m. SADD149: 18.12m @ 1.67% Li2O from 244.88m. SADD155: 11.74m @ 1.40% Li2O from 76.26m. SADD156: 10.13m @ 1.63% Li2O from 49.62m.

Results from Fog's Block located ~12km to the south-west of the existing Colina Deposit1 has confirmed previous visual spodumene observations2 with assay results supporting the Company's geological interpretation of the Colina mineralised system. Significant results include: MCDD002: 13.06m @ 1.34% Li2O from 210.94m, including: 6.06m @ 1.61% Li2O from 210.94.

The Company remains confident that the potential for the Colina MRE footprint can increase along strike to the southwest and upgrade in resource category, with further tonnage moving into the indicated and measured expected in future MRE updates.

An additional 3 diamond drilling rigs, bringing the total to 11 rigs, now operate on the Salinas Project, accelerating the 65,000m drilling campaign, focusing on infill drilling, extending the Colina Lithium Deposit, targeted metallurgical drilling, and testing newly identified high priority regional targets."

On September 4, Latin Resources announced: "Latin Resources added to the MSCI Global Index..."

On September 13, Latin Resources announced:

Half year report 30 June 2023...At 30 June 2023, the Company had A$45.9 million cash at bank.

Patriot Battery Metals [TSXV:PMET][ASX:PMT] (OTCQX:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. Corvette has a Maiden resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O.

On August 28, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot provides drill program update at its Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada. A total of approximately 35 holes and 10,100 m have been completed to date since the start of the summer-fall drill program with a goal to expand the current 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred resource1...

On September 6, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot announces inclusion in the S&P/ASX 300 Index..."

On September 24 Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot extends strike length to 4.35 km at the CV5 spodumene pegmatite, Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada. Extension of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite by 650 m to the west. Multiple drill holes have returned continuous core-length spodumene pegmatite...

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On August 28, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier lithium files first quarter results...On June 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.34 million...

On September 7, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier lithium confirms bolt pegmatite is up to 65 metres wide and persists to at least 220 metres below surface....

"DDH PL-122-23...intersecting 86.5m of continuous pegmatite averaging 0.92% Li 2 O...

DDH PL-113-23 intersects two pegmatite zones 14.8m and 22.1m wide, averaging 1.38% and 1.39% Li 2 O, respectively...

DDH PL-115-23 intersects 21.6m of continuous pegmatite averaging 1.94% Li 2 O..."

Azure Minerals Limited [ASX:AZS] (OTCPK:AZRMF)

On September 6, Azure Minerals Limited announced:

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan to close early...The strong demand for fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) under the SPP follows the successful completion of tranche 1 of the placement which raised approximately $100 million at the same issue price of $2.40 per Share. Tranche 2 of the placement, which includes the issue of Shares subject to shareholder approval is set to raise approximately $20 million...

On September 18, Azure Minerals Limited announced:

Additional thick, high-grade lithium intersections at Andover 104.7m @ 1.61% Li20 in ANDD0239. 132.3m @ 1.25% Li2O in ANDD0244. 101m @ 1.22% Li20 in ANRC0007...Drilling continues to test the pegmatites in Target Areas 1 and 2 and will commence in Target Area 3 within the next week.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2023 - DFS.

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQX:CYDVF)(Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)

Century Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting.

On September 7, Century Lithium Corp. announced:

Century Lithium obtains provisional patent...The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments...

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

No significant news.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

LPI owns 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd.

No news for the month.

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI)(acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)

On August 24, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium significantly extends Falchani Lithium Mineralization with ongoing drilling - latest results up to 5,025 ppm lithium and 8,290 ppm cesium."

On August 31, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium Publishes Maiden ESG Report."

On September 7, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium continues to refine TLC PEA Flow-sheet Higher lithium purity with lower leach temperature indicates enhanced economic potential."

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has a M&I Resource of 16.0Mt.

On August 24, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium files second quarter 2023 Financial Statements and MD&A."

On August 29, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium begins operations of Alberta's first Direct Lithium Extraction field pilot plant..."

On September 12, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced:

E3 Lithium provides overview of Saskatchewan lithium assets...E3 Lithium owns mineral permits to approximately 258 sections, or 66,800 hectares, in southeast Saskatchewan, which secure the exploration and development rights to the subsurface lithium in brine resource located in the Duperow Formation...

On September 15, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium provides preliminary results from the first test sequence at the field pilot plant." Highlights include:

The internal analysis and results of the first of the three tests are outlined below:

"Initial lithium recovery: > 94%.

Purity of concentrate: > 80%.

Average lithium grade in concentrate: 884 mg/L."

On September 18, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium announces $20.0 million bought deal Public Offering."

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Nevada Lithium Resources [CSE:NVLH] (OTCQB:NVLHF)

Nevada Lithium has an arrangement to own 100% of the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On September 12, Nevada Lithium Resources announced:

Nevada Lithium commences 2023 diamond drill program at 100% owned Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On September 18, the AFR reported:

Rio Tinto's stealth moves in WA lithium grab. Rio Tinto has quietly entered the lithium land grab unfolding in Western Australia as it looks to secure its future in battery minerals, racking up exploration tenements spanning more than 145,000 hectares in the red-hot jurisdiction that has minted billionaires and fanned takeover battles. The Australian Financial Review can reveal that Rio has claims covering more than 61,000 hectares close to the Kathleen Valley lithium project...

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)

On September 12, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "175% increase in lithium resource." Highlights include:

"1,583,100 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).

90% of Resource in Measured Category.

Average Grade 736 mg/L Li.

Low Magnesium to Lithium Ratio of 3.27."

On September 14, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:

Pumping/production well installation begins at HMN Li Project...This Phase One program will include the drilling of three wells: two at Alba Sabrina (AS-WW-01-23 and AS-WW-02-23) and one at Natalia Maria (NM-WW-01-23)...

Alpha Lithium [NEO: ALLI] (formerly TSXV: ALLI) [GR:2P62] (OTCPK:APHLF)

On September 22 Seeking Alpha reported: "Tecpetrol raises takeover offer for Alpha Lithium to C$1.48/share."

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon's most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon has a JV with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco") (60% Sibelco: 40% Avalon) to develop their lithium assets.

No significant news for the month.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

On September 21, Snow Lake Resources announced:

Snow Lake announces closing of premium priced flow-through Offering of CDN$7.7 million...at a price of CDN$3.6117 (US$2.67) per Share for gross proceeds of CDN$7,707,291.95 (US$5,697,709.73) (the "Offering "). The proceeds of the Offering will be used exclusively to further the Company's lithium exploration and development programs in Manitoba...

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada.

On September 5, Green Technology Metals announced: "Full form lithium offtake agreement finalised with LGES, being first in Ontario." Highlights include:

"Green Technology Metals and LG Energy Solution have executed a full form offtake agreement for the supply of 25% of all spodumene concentrate produced from the Seymour Lithium Project for a term of 5 years.

The first lithium offtake agreement in Ontario creating strategic alignment within Ontario's critical minerals supply chain.

GT1 may supply an equivalent quantity in the form of lithium hydroxide to LG Energy Solution in the event GT1 constructs a lithium hydroxide plant.

GT1 continues to receive strong interest from tier one parties across the lithium-ion supply chain and trading houses, seeking to secure potential near-term lithium supply."

On September 14, Green Technology Metals announced: "Consistent high-grade lithium results returned at Root Bay and still open at 300m below surface." Highlights include:

"Assay results for a further 39 infill holes at Root Bay continue to demonstrate the consistency of high-grade lithium mineralisation across the deposit.

Significant high-grade results include: RB-23-1099: 18.2m @ 1.43% Li2O from 336.1m. RB-23-1080: 16m @ 1.52% Li2O from 297.6m. RB-23-1008: 17.6m @ 1.36% Li2O from 46.7m. RB-23-1005: 13.3m @ 1.27% Li2O from 16.2m. RB-23-1216: 16.3m @ 0.93% Li2O from 105.3m. RB-23-1053: 9.3m @ 1.55% Li2O from 214.8m. RB-23-1177: 11.9m @ 1.21% Li2O from 46.8m. RB-23-1102: 11m @ 1.18% Li2O from 85.6m.

Phase 1, 20,939m, 119 hole infill drilling campaign is now complete upgrading the confidence level of the maiden inferred mineral resource estimate of 8.1Mt @ 1.32% Li2O, part of GT1's Global Resource of 22.5Mt @ 1.14% Li2O.

Metallurgical samples from core have been despatched to SGS Lakefield to commence Heavy Liquid Separation test work, with results due October 2023.

An expedited updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Root Bay is planned to be released early Q4 2023, prior to release of the PEA.

Phase 2, 46 hole, 8,440m extensional program along a highly prospective, untested 3-kilometer extension of the Root Bay deposit will commence imminently..."

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)

On August 29, Winsome Resources announced: "New targets at Adina from gravity survey with airborne survey commenced." Highlights include:

"A high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at 50m line spacing has commenced over the Adina project area (including Jackpot)....

New data from gravity stations collected thus far in 2023 continues to define anomalies and targets for follow up drilling later in 2023.

Encouraging target along trend from Main Zone, parallel to the Ridge Zone where 2018 drilling intersected lithium mineralisation.

Drilling underway again at Adina with further drill rigs being mobilised."

On September 4, Winsome Resources announced: "Key intersections confirm extent of Footwall Zone at Adina." Highlights include:

"Assays from up-dip drill testing of the recently discovered Footwall Zone at Adina have confirmed high grade mineralisation continues towards the surface with results including: 1.80% Li2O over 23.4m 150m below surface (AD-23-086), 1.55% Li2O over 26.4m 125m below surface (AD-23-095), and 1.06% Li2O over 16.9m 135m below surface (AD-23-085).

Main Zone intersections from the same drillholes at Adina confirm mineralisation occurs at surface with results including: 1.28% Li2O over 28.5m from 2.8m (AD-23-086), 1.18% Li2O over 22.2m from 14.8m (AD-23-095), and 1.44% Li2O over 10.3m from 13.6m (AD-23-085).

Results are from drilling completed 50 metres north of previous drilling on these sections, with mineralisation remaining open to the north.

Drilling has recommenced on site, with a total of 5 rigs expected to be drilling in the coming weeks."

On September 21, Winsome Resources announced: "Winsome Resources signs MOU with neighbouring Loyal Lithium." Highlights include:

"Winsome Resources and Loyal Lithium sign MOU to work collaboratively on a range of objectives mutually applicable to the companies' James Bay projects..."

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX)

On September 20, Atlas Lithium Corp announced: "Atlas Lithium discovers new spodumene bearing pegmatite in Step-Out Drilling West of the current 2.3-kilometer pegmatite trend." Highlights include:

"This new mineralized shallow pegmatite has been named Anitta 4.

Drill hole DHAB-289 in Anitta 4 yielded a cumulative total of 18.65 meters of mineralized spodumene starting at only 70 meters depth.

Drill hole DHAB-290 in Anitta 4 intersected mineralized spodumene starting at 170 meters depth with a cumulative spodumene intersect length of 43.65 meters.

Multiple additional new targets identified for further drilling.

Discovery could represent a larger trend consistent with regional geology characteristics."

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQB:LTHCF)

On September 13, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic drills 1.63% Li2O over 11.2m, 1.39% Li2O over 11.9m and 1.57% Li2O over 8.9m at Bandeira and reports further results from the Salinas exploration program, Minas Gerais, Brazil..."

Salinas Drill Intercept Highlights:

"1.21% Li2O over 6.0m and 1.23% Li2O over 3.0m, within a broader intersection of 0.92% Li2O over 17.1m (hole BGDD-23-046).

1.30% Li2O over 7.0m (hole BGDD-23-047).

1.05% Li2O over 7.0m (hole BGDD-23-039).

1.43% Li2O over 4.3m (hole BGDD-23-034)."

Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL]

On August 29, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Lithium mineralisation encountered in Northern Solaroz Concession." Highlights include:

"Drillhole 7 (SOZDD007) has intersected...initial assay results of 386 mg/L lithium from 209 to 233 metres depth..."

On September 20, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Drillhole 7 yields highest grade lithium to date in upper aquifer." Highlights include:

"The highest lithium grade to date from the upper aquifer at Solaroz has been encountered in Drillhole 7 (SOZDD007) at the northern Payo 1 concession, with initial assay results of 483 mg/L lithium from 233 to 257 metres depth..."

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF)

No news for the month.

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

No significant news for the month.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On September 21, Neometals announced:

Grant of Battery Recycling Patent. Innovative battery material recycler, Neometals Ltd (ASX: NMT & AIM: NMT) ("Neometals" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office has granted Neometals' 50% owned recycling intellectual property subsidiary, A.C.N. 630 589 507 Pty Ltd ("ACN Co"), a patent for the key process steps of its lithium-ion battery recycling process ("LiB Recycling Technology")...

Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On September 14, Nano one Materials announced: "LFP from Nano One's commercial size reactors lead to fast-tracking customer samples."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQX:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:AZMTF), Bastion Minerals [ASX:BMO], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCQB:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSE:LTHM] [FSE:1QB1], Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], CleanTech Lithium [AIM:CTL] (OTCQX:CTLHF), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Cosmos Exploration [ASX:C1X], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Future Battery Minerals [ASX:FBM], Greentech Metals [ASX:GRE], Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), Grounded Lithium [TSXV:GRD] (OTCQB:GRDAF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formerly Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (OTCQB:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jindalee Resources [ASX:JRL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Consolidated Lithium [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Three Sixty Solar [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Li-FT Power [CSE:LIFT] [FSE:WS0] (OTCPK:LFTPF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Megado Minerals [ASX:MEG], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], Omnia Metals Group [ASX:OM1], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Q2 Metals [TSXV:QTWO], Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Stelar Metals [ASX:SLB], Solis Minerals [ASX:SLM], Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE:SPOD] (EEEXF), Stria Lithium [TSXV:SRA] (OTCPK:SRCAF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (OTCPK:TELHF), Tyranna Resources [ASX:TYX], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Comet Lithium Corporation [TSXV:XTT] (OTCPK:XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

September saw lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene spot prices significantly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Liontown Resources receives revised takeover proposal from Albemarle at A$3.00 in cash per share.

Ganfeng Lithium moves to 55% of Goulamina holding company (Mali Lithium BV (MLBV)) and Leo Lithium to 45%. Discussions with the Government of Mali continue.

Ioneer positioned to quadruple US lithium production by 2026.

Critical Elements Lithium new Rose FS after-tax NPV8% of US$2.2B and after-tax IRR of 65.7%. Obtains mining lease for the Rose Project.

Atlantic Lithium - MIIF to invest US$32.9m in Atlantic Lithium and its Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio subsidiaries in Ghana.

Vulcan Energy Resources Phase One of Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project on track for full project financing to commence in November.

Patriot Battery Metals extends strike length by 650m to 4.35km at the CV5 spodumene pegmatite.

Frontier Lithium Bolt pegmatite drills 86.5m @ 0.92% Li 2 O.

O. Azure Minerals Andover drills 104.7m @ 1.61% Li20 in ANDD0239, 132.3m @ 1.25% Li2O in ANDD0244, 101m @ 1.22% Li20 in ANRC0007.

E3 Lithium begins operations of Alberta's first Direct Lithium Extraction field pilot plant.

Rio Tinto's stealth moves in WA lithium land grab. Rio has claims covering more than 61,000 hectares close to the Kathleen Valley lithium project.

Lithium South Development Corp. announces 175% increase in lithium resource to 1,583,100 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).

Tecpetrol raises takeover offer for Alpha Lithium to C$1.48/share.

Green Technology Metals full form lithium offtake agreement finalised with LGES, being first in Ontario.

Winsome Resources - Key intersections confirm extent of Footwall Zone at Adina.

Atlas Lithium discovers new spodumene bearing pegmatite in Step-Out Drilling West of the current 2.3-kilometer pegmatite trend.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.