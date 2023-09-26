skynesher

Back in June, I wrote that Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) may be starting to see a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel, but that I didn’t want to get ahead of the company when it was set to report a seasonally weak quarter and issue full-year-fiscal 2024 guidance. That light turned out to be an oncoming train, with the stock pummeled since that write-up. Let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, PTON sells connected fitness products. It’s best-known for its Peloton Bike, but it also offers Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and the Peloton Guide.

In addition, the company also sells monthly connected fitness subscriptions, which have been becoming a larger contributor for the firm. These subscriptions give users unlimited access to video fitness classes taught by its instructors.

Post Earnings Sell-Off

PTON shares nosedived following its fiscal Q4 earnings, dropping -21.1% the next session. The stock has only seen further pressure over the past month since then.

The two big things I discussed in my initial write-up were inventory levels and gross margins. As you’ll recall, the pandemic led to a lot of demand pull-forward. PTON management, meanwhile, took this demand to be the new normal, which led to ordering too much inventory to meet demand that never showed up. This created a huge issue of not only having too much inventory, but also having to pay some very expensive storage costs to store it.

As I noted in my prior write-up, fiscal Q3 is generally seasonally weak for PTON; however, its numbers were pretty dreadful.

For the quarter, the company saw revenue fall -5% to $642.1 million, which was in line with analyst expectations. Product revenue plunged -25% to $220.4 million, while subscription revenue rose 10% to $421.7 million.

Product gross margins were -37.5%, which was an improvement from -98.1% a year ago. They were -5.4% in fiscal Q3. Subscription gross margins game in a 67.3%, down -50bps.

Ending paid connected fitness subscriptions rose 4% to 3.078 million. Churn was 1.4%, the same as a year ago. App subscriptions, however, fell -16% to 828,000.

Overall, adjusted EBITDA came in at -$34.7 million, an improvement compared to a loss of -$288.7 million a year ago.

Operating cash flow was -$55.4 million, while free cash flow was -$74.0 million. Excluding a legal settlement, free cash flow would have been $1 million.

PTON ended the fiscal year with $522.6 million in inventory, down from $1.1 billion a year ago and $625.7 million in fiscal Q3.

Looking ahead, the company forecast fiscal Q1 revenue of between $580-600 million, a -4% decrease at the midpoint. That was well below the $654 million in sales analysts were forecasting at the time.

It is looking for adjusted EBITDA of -$20 million to -$10 million, a 55% improvement at the midpoint. It expected paid connected fitness subs to increase 1% year over year to $2.95-2.96 million, and paid app subs to decline by -15% to 740,000-750,000.

Company Presentation

The company does not expect to be FCF in the first half of its fiscal year, but to achieve that in the second half.

On its FQ4 earnings call, CEO W. McCarthy said:

“As it relates to free cash flow in the back half of the year, we -- our forecast is really a tale of two cities. The second half of the year looks quite a bit different than the first half. We don't have very aggressive growth assumptions in my view, but we need to achieve the growth we're forecasting in order to be able to generate the financial performance that we're forecasting. If we do those things, the metrics in the last quarter of the year, in particular, are pretty stellar. It's double-digit revenue growth, it's 40-plus percent gross margins. It's positive adjusted EBITDA, it's positive free cash flow, we'd all be ecstatic about that kind of performance if we can achieve it. We've been reasonably good at forecasting our financial performance relative to our ability, at least in recent quarters to forecast the growth in subs and Connected Fitness unit sales. And I think there's more upward bias in the forecast than not, but it's hard to say.”

Overall, it was pretty poor quarter from PTON, although its weak FQ1 guidance was what really set the company spiraling. It also doesn’t appear that things are improving, with UBS coming out earlier this week saying website data from July and August showed weakness after an uptick in June. I would note that website scraping data is not always indicative of sales, and that the company does sell its products through other channels now, although that represents less than 10% of sales.

Goldman Conference

While some executive teams may be in hiding after the horrible drop in its stock, CFO Liz Coddington did show up at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology conference to promote the stock. She added some color on free cash flow, saying she expects it to be -$150 million in the first half, with it getting to breakeven to slightly positive for the full year. She noted that the company has reduced costs by $500 million since FY22, while adding new initiatives such as bike rentals, refurbished products, and launching its new app tiering strategy.

Discussing its app strategy at the conference, Coddington said:

“So in part of that app tiering strategy that we launched back in May includes our free tier, which we introduced as a way, like I said earlier, to give customers the opportunity to easily download our app, try out our platform and experience our content. Now the paid portion of our app tiering strategy is really intended to align the value that customers are getting from our platform for different types of consumers and how they use it. So for example, for our customers who tend to not workout using hardware, and do more of our strength training and a variety of our other workouts that don't require connected fitness hardware, we have our App One offering at $12.99. And then for the customers who are doing those premium connected fitness workouts on other people's hardware, we have our App+ offering. And then as I mentioned, we're also leaning into gyms -- folks who work out at the gym by having our Peloton gym workout as well. So we are leaning in on all of that. Now in terms of how we're doing since we launched the app tiers, we're pleased with the number of customers who have downloaded our free app. We've had over 900,000 customers or people download it since we launched it back in May. Of those, over 600,000 of them are new to Peloton, so not Peloton members. And now our focus is really on how do we get those 600,000 people who had a fitness mindset and downloaded our apps to engage with our content and ultimately create the most efficient path to get them to convert to paid members.”

PTON's app strategy and converting free app users to paid users will be very important moving forward. Getting 600,000 new non-PTON users to download the app is a nice start, but the company must convert these free users to paid to try to get back on track and grow. That will be the more difficult part on the equation.

Valuation and Conclusion

PTON currently trades at under 3x the trailing gross profit of its subscription business. With that portion of the business growing 10% last quarter and nearly 20% last year that isn’t a bad multiple for a low churn business. That doesn’t take into account the hardware business, which still must show it can generate positive gross margins and not be an overall drag on PTON’s business.

PTON’s inventory issues, meanwhile, look to be largely cleared up, except for its Tread+ product, which had to be recalled earlier due to injury risks. However, the company has addressed the issue, and it looks set to reintroduce the product for the holiday season, with delivery set for early 2024.

As PTON de-empathizes hardware, I think there is a viable business in there with its subscriptions service. However, I think it still needs to do more cost cutting, lower SBC, and show it can generate steady FCF. With the macro uncertain and tax-loss selling season around the corner, I think it’s probably best to stay on the sidelines a little longer, as I see no immediate catalyst to get the stock going.