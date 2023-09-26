Wirestock

Introduction

This article is primarily concerned with the growth rate of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First, we attempt to connect fundamental measures to infer the sustainable growth rate of Deere. In making the inference, we look at Deere’s performance record from 2013 to 2022 and rely on financial theory in interpreting how the various metrics might inform Deere’s growth rate. We compare the sustainable growth rate estimated to actual growth rate achieved during the period and opine on the confidence of our estimate in light of the comparison. In the second part of the article, we estimate how much growth is imputed in the current price of Deere’s stock. If the growth rate imputed is substantially different than our estimate, then a profitable opportunity may exist for investors to consider.

Sustainable Growth Rate

The sustainable growth rate of a company can be estimated to be the product of the retention ratio and the return on equity. For every dollar not paid out in dividends, it is reinvested in the business at the return on equity rate. The higher the percentage of earnings retained and the higher the return on equity, the higher the sustainable growth rate.

The return on equity can be further decomposed into three factors: the amount of leverage in the capital structure, how efficiently the business is run as measured by the asset turnover, and the profitability of the business. The more profitable and efficient the business, the higher the return on equity. The more leverage in the capital structure, the higher the return on equity up to a point. After a certain point, the gains from leverage are not enough to offset the decline in profitability given the higher interest expense from the leverage employed.

Please take a look at Table 1 in which we present the retention ratio of Deere. On average, over the time horizon presented, Deere retains just above 69 cents for every dollar earned.

Table 1: Deere Retention Ratio (Per Share Data) Diluted EPS Dividends paid Retained per share Retention ratio 2013 $ 9.09 $ 1.94 $ 7.15 78.7% 2014 $ 8.63 $ 2.13 $ 6.50 75.3% 2015 $ 5.77 $ 2.40 $ 3.37 58.4% 2016 $ 4.81 $ 2.40 $ 2.41 50.1% 2017 $ 6.68 $ 2.40 $ 4.28 64.1% 2018 $ 7.24 $ 2.49 $ 4.75 65.6% 2019 $ 10.15 $ 2.97 $ 7.18 70.7% 2020 $ 8.69 $ 3.04 $ 5.65 65.0% 2021 $ 18.99 $ 3.32 $ 15.67 82.5% 2022 $ 23.28 $ 4.28 $ 19.00 81.6% Average 69.21% Click to enlarge

Source: Deere & Co 10-K from 2012 to 2022. Deere & Co uses a 52/53 week and annual reporting period ends on a Sunday, typically the end of October or beginning of November.

In Table 2, we present Deere’s asset turnover ratio. It is a measure of how efficiently assets are utilized to generate sales. On average, Deere is able to generate an asset turnover ratio of 0.55 for the time period presented.

Table 2: Asset Turnover (Per Share Data) Net Sales and Revenues Total Assets Asset Turnover 2013 $ 97.11 $ 152.76 0.66 2014 $ 98.52 $ 167.35 0.62 2015 $ 85.90 $ 172.27 0.51 2016 $ 84.16 $ 182.94 0.47 2017 $ 91.98 $ 203.48 0.48 2018 $ 114.14 $ 214.20 0.55 2019 $ 122.45 $ 227.73 0.55 2020 $ 112.26 $ 237.18 0.48 2021 $ 140.20 $ 267.88 0.56 2022 $ 171.65 $ 293.93 0.61 Average 0.55 Click to enlarge

In Table 3, we present the average net profit margin.

Table 3: Profit Margin (Per Share Data) Net Sales and Revenues Diluted EPS Profit Margin 2013 $ 97.11 $ 9.09 9.4% 2014 $ 98.52 $ 8.63 8.8% 2015 $ 85.90 $ 5.77 6.7% 2016 $ 84.16 $ 4.81 5.7% 2017 $ 91.98 $ 6.68 7.3% 2018 $ 114.14 $ 7.24 6.3% 2019 $ 122.45 $ 10.15 8.3% 2020 $ 112.26 $ 8.69 7.7% 2021 $ 140.20 $ 18.99 13.5% 2022 $ 171.65 $ 23.28 13.6% Average 8.73% Click to enlarge

For Table 4, we present the leverage ratio. This is typically a ratio of book value of assets divided by book value of equity for which I have made some adjustments. For one, relying on the book value of equity has well-documented limitations. Similarly, recording fair value of assets is subject to quite a bit of accounting conventions and subjectivity that may also distort values. Instead, I rely on the basic accounting equation of assets being equal to liabilities and equity and use liabilities and the market value of equity as a proxy for asset value. While recording assets and equity is subject to accounting convention, recording liabilities has less adjustments because there is typically a counterparty involved that is also recording the transaction in their books.

Table 4: Leverage Ratio for Deere (Per Share Data) Liabilities per share Average share price Leverage Ratio 2013 $ 126.55 $ 85.87 2.47 2014 $ 142.78 $ 87.37 2.63 2015 $ 152.35 $ 87.97 2.73 2016 $ 162.27 $ 80.57 3.01 2017 $ 173.87 $ 114.43 2.52 2018 $ 179.66 $ 149.98 2.20 2019 $ 192.08 $ 157.96 2.22 2020 $ 196.30 $ 173.04 2.13 2021 $ 209.17 $ 335.33 1.62 2022 $ 227.47 $ 362.33 1.63 Average 2.32 Click to enlarge

Source: Average share price is the closing price and is from Yahoo! Finance. I have used a weekly time period.

If we take the result of the four tables presented, we can calculate Deere’s sustainable growth rate by simply multiplying the factors. Please take a look at Table 5 for Deere’s sustainable growth rate from 2013 to 2022.

Table 5: Sustainable Growth Rate for Deere (2013-2022) Retention ratio 69.21% Asset turnover 0.55 Profit margin 8.73% Leverage ratio 2.32 Sustainable growth rate 7.68% Click to enlarge

Let us now compare, the actual growth rate achieved by Deere during this period. Please take a look at Table 6.

Table 6: Actual Growth Rates for Deere (2013 to 2022) EPS Diluted Dividends paid CFO* per share 2013 $ 9.09 $ 1.94 $ 8.36 2014 $ 8.63 $ 2.13 $ 9.63 2015 $ 5.77 $ 2.40 $ 11.19 2016 $ 4.81 $ 2.40 $ 11.91 2017 $ 6.68 $ 2.40 $ 6.79 2018 $ 7.24 $ 2.49 $ 5.57 2019 $ 10.15 $ 2.97 $ 10.64 2020 $ 8.69 $ 3.04 $ 23.64 2021 $ 18.99 $ 3.32 $ 24.61 2022 $ 23.28 $ 4.28 $ 15.34 CAGR* 11.02% 9.19% 6.98% Click to enlarge

* CAGR is compound annual growth rate. CFO is cash flow from operations.

Depending on which column the comparison is made, the accuracy of the estimate is of varying power. We do not have to have a precise answer for this part. We could come to a range of probable sustainable growth rates. The easy range estimate would be to say that the sustainable growth rate is somewhere between 6.98% and 11.02%. To this, I would probably suggest a downward adjustment.

Readers may have noticed that in estimating the sustainable growth rate, the figures from 2021 and 2022 for the retention ratio, profit margin, and leverage ratio were a meaningful departure from the averages for the period. Because of this, I would suggest that a fair statement would be that Deere’s sustainable growth rate is somewhere between 7% and 9%.

Let us now turn our attention to the current share price of Deere and estimate how much growth is assumed in the current share price.

Present Value of Growth Opportunities

In valuation theory, we can divide the value of a company into two components:

The value of a company assuming zero growth.

The present value of growth opportunities (PVGO). Or, less technically, the value of the growth prospects of the business.

Source: Equity Asset Valuation, Second Edition, by Jerald E. Pinto, CFA, Elaine Henry, CFA, Thomas R. Robinson, CFA and John D. Stowe, CFA. Copyright 2009 by CFA Institute

If you have two companies that will both earn $15 next year, the company that is able to grow earnings in succeeding years at a higher rate will trade at a higher price, ceteris paribus. This can be observed by comparing tech stocks with utilities, for example. Profitable companies can exhibit zero growth. Because they turn a profit, there is a positive value to these companies, albeit less than profitable companies with growth potential.

Furthermore, if a company does not have any profitable growth prospects, then the company should cease from retaining any portion of earnings and pay out all earnings in the form of dividends. If a company earns $15 per share and has no growth prospects, then, it should pay $15 worth of dividends and the value of the company is simply the discounted value of $15. In finance parlance, the value of the company can be calculated as the present value of a perpetuity paying $15. Our first step in estimating how much growth is priced in the current share price is to consider the forward earnings for Deere and make the unreasonable assumption that earnings will not grow in future years. We will discount Deere’s forward earnings by its cost of equity as if it were a perpetuity.

Please take a look at Table 7 where we present the forward earnings estimate of Deere.

Table 7: Forward Earnings Estimate for DE FY October 2023 $ 33.78 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha on September 22, 2023.

To estimate the zero-growth value, we will discount the forward earnings estimate with the cost of equity. To estimate the cost of equity, we use the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). CAPM essentially adds a spread to the risk-free rate and scales that spread by the volatility of the stock. These inputs are market-provided, which are appropriate for a company like Deere with a market cap of over $100 billion and whose shares are actively traded and followed by investors and analysts. Please take a look at Table 8 for the inputs used to calculate the cost of equity using CAPM.

Table 8: Cost of Equity Estimate using CAPM β Equity risk premium Risk-free rate Cost of Equity 0.96 4.40% 4.48% 8.70% Click to enlarge

Source: The beta statistic and the 10-year Treasury are Seeking Alpha on September 22, 2023.

The beta statistic of 0.96 implies that the stock is slightly less sensitive than the market. Not surprising given the size and scope of Deere's business. I use the 10-year Treasury as a risk-free rate. I use an equity risk premium of 4.40% which is from Aswath Damodaran at NYU. Using these inputs, we estimate the cost of equity to be 8.70%.

In Table 9, I discount the forward earnings by the cost of equity and arrive at a no-growth price of $388.10. Deere’s stock closed on Friday, September 22, 2023, at $380.87.

Table 9: No growth value of Deere E1 Cost of Equity No-growth Price 33.78 8.70% $ 388.10 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

In this article, we have looked at Deere’s fundamental data and estimated their sustainable growth rate to be 7.68%. We have compared this estimate to actual growth rates and suggested that the sustainable growth rate is probably around 7% to 9%. We then made the unreasonable assumption that Deere’s stock will not grow and discounted its forward earnings by its cost of equity. In effect, we treated Deere as a perpetuity with no growth prospects. We found that by making this assumption Deere’s stock is trading at its no-growth price. This suggests that there is a 7 to 9% margin of safety that can be attained at the current price.

Rather than figuring out what a good price would be for Deere’s stock, we have adopted the approach that a good price would be the price at which the market doesn’t give credit for the growth prospects of Deere.

Investors who have reasonable confidence that Deere will continue to grow earnings (or dividends, cash flows) at their historic pace may want to consider adding this high-quality issue to their portfolio.