Thossaphol/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The valuation of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has increased an incredible amount throughout the last few years. The p/e sits at 75 and this also includes a dividend yield of over 10%. The payout ratio is incredibly abstract and I think investors are wise to assume it's not going to continue like this. The dividend is distributed from the DCF and not the earnings of the company. A high yield like this is what a lot of investors see as a big bonus. But I can't get over the high multiple to form a buy case here. For more risk-tolerant investors it might very well be a company they are interested in, but if we see a difficult market environment then the DCF might be in jeopardy.

The very recent earnings report from the company did however post record DCF for USAC and this is having investors still interested in buying at these prices. Given that assumption, I think it's not unlikely that USAC just continue to trade at a very high multiple given this attribute to the company. I think USAC offers a very good risk/reward ratio for a hold rating, but I would prefer a lower entry price for a buy case to be made.

Dividend Assessment

Operating in the oil and gas equipment and services industry USAC has made a name for itself here not only for customers but also for investors. The high dividend yield that I talked about before has come from the fact that USAC generates stable cash flows which are supported by a rigorous and disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

The company focuses on offering compression services to oil companies and natural gas companies. The company has customers like independent producers but also a lot of processors and gatherers of both natural gas and crude oil. The services mainly consist of providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications. This also includes natural gas gathering systems.

Cash Flows (Investor Presentation)

Where I have to admit that USAC has been extremely consistent is the dividend. It has during the last several years been consistently at a quarterly payout of $0.53 creating the high yield we have today. Why the yield can be higher than the EPS comes from the fact that it's distributed from the DCF rather than earnings. The priority for USAC has long been strong cash flow maintenance and controlled capital spending. The FCF margin sits above 20% and this has been supported by the fact that USAC places a focus on having a high fleet horsepower. The total fleet horsepower has remained more or less the same since the CDM acquisition back in 2018. This doubled the fleet capacity and made the current yield very much possible.

Cash Flows (Investor Presentation)

I mentioned earlier the fact that USAC trades at a very high premium compared to the rest of the sector. The p/e sits at 75 which is barely comparable to the energy sector 10. Where I see some valid arguments for this being the case is the fact USAC has been incredibly strong in maintaining FCF and a high dividend yield for investors. But also the stability it has had through commodity cycles. Seeing as the company isn't necessarily driven by commodity prices but rather demand, a consistent growth trajectory like this gives proof to the robust business model.

Earnings Highlights

The very recent report that came out from USAC showcases that the company is still very much growing and gives some justification for its current price point. The revenues grew to $206 million for Q2 FY2023, up from $171 million a year prior.

What I found very intriguing from the report was the fact that the average revenue per revenue-generating horsepower per month grew to $18.65, up 8.4% YoY. This is helping ensure a strong DCF that can be distributed to shareholders which for Q2 FY2023 was at $67 million in total. The horsepower utilization rate was also up for the quarter and reached 93.4%.

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

Seeing improvements like this is making USAC out to be a rather interesting company to watch right now. The results aren't enough to make me a buyer just yet as my issue is with the premium I have to pay for the company and not the actual performance of the business. In terms of the actual performance of the company, I think they did very well and it makes sense why investors are flocking to it in times like these.

Risks

The company faces significant downside risks, primarily tied to its heavy reliance on debt and the continuous dilution of its share float. Access to debt, particularly in the current economic climate with rising interest rates, poses a significant challenge. The higher interest rates may limit the company's ability to secure favorable financing, leading to increased borrowing costs and potentially stunting immediate growth prospects in 2023 and 2024.

USAC Capitalization (Investor Presentation)

The company may be reliant on debts but it is also not in a position where the debt is nearing maturity. By 2026 the first is coming and I think that USAC is in a position where it will have time to build up a strong enough cash position to battle it efficiently by then.

Furthermore, the persistent dilution of the share float remains a concern for shareholders. As more shares are issued, existing shareholders' ownership stakes are diluted, reducing their proportional claim to the company's earnings and assets. This ongoing dilution can lead to an erosion of shareholder value and may raise questions about the company's commitment to its existing investors.

Final Words

The reason USAC might appear on investors' radars probably comes from the high dividend yield and the sustained history of paying it. What I have found rather fascinating with USAC is the fact that paying out such a high dividend is very sustainable for the company given it comes from DCF rather than earnings. This puts less risk at a cut which I find very unlikely.

But the share price is at a very high premium to get a hold of this yield. It's a premium I am not comfortable paying as it doesn't fit my risk profile. From my point of view, the company is a hold, but for those who are more risk-averse, I can see it being a buy.