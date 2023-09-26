Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
USA Compression Partners LP: High Premium But Worth Getting In On The Dividend

Sep. 26, 2023 4:35 AM ETUSA Compression Partners, LP (USAC)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
519 Followers

Summary

  • USA Compression Partners LP has seen a significant increase in valuation, with a high P/E ratio and a dividend yield of over 10%.
  • The company generates stable cash flows and has a disciplined capital allocation strategy, leading to a consistently high dividend yield.
  • USAC's recent earnings report showed growth in revenues and average revenue per revenue-generating horsepower, making it an interesting company to watch. However, the high premium of its share price may deter some investors.

Natural gas turbin kraftverk stöd fabrik

Thossaphol/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The valuation of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has increased an incredible amount throughout the last few years. The p/e sits at 75 and this also includes a dividend yield of over 10%. The payout

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
pw188
Today, 4:42 AM
Comments (57)
I agree with you that the high premium is a deterrent to new purchases. There are other high yielding securities I would rather own, such as certain BDC’s. The payout is sustainable but there is very little chance of an increase.
