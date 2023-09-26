Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Best Way To Play Twilio

Sep. 26, 2023 4:44 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • Twilio stock has experienced a significant decline after a period of strong growth.
  • The company's products have a strong market fit, and proven demand.
  • However, there are concerns about slowing top line sales growth and lack of profitability.
  • Selling put options on Twilio seems like the best way to play the stock.
  • This is a conservative trading strategy that provides a cash premium and potential to buy in at a lower price, while reducing potential volatility related to the exposure.

U.S. Markets React To UK Referendum On EU Membership

Drew Angerer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock has had a rough couple of years.

After rallying more than 500% between February 2020 and February 2021, shares in the company have spent the last 2 years sliding right back to where they came from, a

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.7K Followers
Markets are complicated. We make them simple. Give us a follow and check your email to get started with our high probability ideas and insider analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TWLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.