Verizon Stock: The 8% Dividend Yield Looks Juicy
Summary
- Verizon's dividend yield has climbed above 8% on the back of a significant decline in its stock over the last three years.
- Compared to its peers, Verizon's dividend yield is 127% higher and is currently well above its own 5-year average of ~5%.
- Verizon has a strong dividend yield rating of "A-" and a solid dividend consistency grade of "A", but its dividend safety rating is only a "C+".
- In this note, we will review the safety of Verizon's dividend yield and assess its long-term risk/reward.
Introduction
Earlier this month, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) raised its quarterly dividend to $0.665 per share, extending its dividend-raising streak to 18 years, which is currently the longest streak in the US telecom industry.
In recent years, Verizon's stock has buckled under the pressure of its 5G-related CAPEX spending cycle, customer losses, and a ~$150B mountain of debt. From around $62 in late 2020, Verizon's stock has tanked by roughly 47%. Despite facing free cash flow wobbles during this three-year period, Verizon has continued growing its dividend. With the latest dividend raise and ongoing stock price decline, Verizon's dividend yield has climbed above 8%.
While Verizon's dividend yield of ~8% seems enticing, such a sharp rise in dividend yield generally represents the increased risk of a dividend cut. In this note, we will compare Verizon's dividend yield to its peers, review its dividend grades and history, and examine the safety of this dividend.
How Does Verizon's Dividend Compare To Its Peers?
Compared to its peers, Verizon's dividend yield seems like an outlier. As you can see below, the median dividend yield in the communication services sector stands at 3.52%, i.e., Verizon's dividend yield is 127% higher than the sector median. Also, Verizon's dividend yield is well above its own 5-year average.
According to Seeking Alpha's rating system, Verizon has a strong "Dividend Yield" rating of "A-", and based on its peer set, I think this rating is fully warranted. While we will take a deeper look at Verizon's dividend history in a bit, Verizon's "Dividend Consistency" grade of "A" is noteworthy. With an 18-year-long streak of raising dividends staying intact in 2023, Verizon's "Dividend Growth" rating of "B" is not at all surprising.
Overall, Verizon's dividend grades make VZ stock look like a good dividend investment at current levels; however, a "C+" rating on "Dividend Safety" is far from ideal. Let's dig a bit deeper before reaching any conclusions.
What's Verizon's Dividend History?
In terms of consistency, Verizon's 22-year track record for paying dividends is flawless! Ever since Verizon started paying dividends in late 2000, the telecom behemoth has paid out a quarterly dividend to shareholders. And this dividend payout has grown every year for the past 18 years.
While Verizon is not a "Dividend Aristocrat" stock just yet, Verizon needs to raise dividends for another 7 consecutive years to get there and I think achieving this prestigious status by the end of this decade is not out of the realm of possibilities. During tumultuous economic times in the past, Verizon has maintained or grown its dividend, and at this point, Verizon is akin to a utility with robust cash flow generation. Hence, from a historical standpoint, Verizon's dividend looks safe.
VZ Stock's Dividend Projections
Over the last twelve months, Verizon has paid total dividends of $10.91B ($2.61 per share), and consensus analyst estimates suggest that Verizon's annual dividend will rise marginally to $2.68 in 2024, and then grow to $2.73 in 2025. While the range of estimates shows that some analysts are expecting a dividend cut or pause at Verizon in 2024 and 2025, the consensus outlook for Verizon's future dividends remains favorable.
Now, historical dividend data and future projections (from Wall Street analysts) suggest that Verizon's dividend is safe. However, Verizon's current dividend yield of ~8% looks anomalous, because the dividend yield on VZ stock never reached such heights, even during the global financial crisis in 2007-2008.
In my view, Mr. Market has priced in (or is trying to price in) the elevated risk of an imminent dividend pause or cut from Verizon. In order to formulate an informed investment decision here, we must find an answer to this question:
Is Verizon's Dividend Safe?
Despite going through a heavy capex spending cycle related to its 5G network build-out since 2021, Verizon has delivered on its dividend commitment through a challenging macroeconomic environment, paying out ~$10.91B in dividends to shareholders over the last twelve months (nearly 90% of free cash flow generated during this period).
On first viewing, Verizon's trailing cash dividend payout ratio (CDPR) seems extremely high (and primed for a dividend cut). However, significantly improved cash generation in H1 2023 has driven VZ's CDPR down to 68.75% (H1 Dividend: $5.5B, H1 FCF: $8B), and management sees ample room for future dividend raises as C-band buildout comes to an end:
Tony Skiadas
Okay, Simon. And then on your question on the cash generation here, we're very pleased with the cash generation of the business. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $4.8 billion, which was very strong and reflective of our strong free cash flow results that is running higher than normal. As a reminder, we do have about $4.5 billion of the C-band clearing obligations remaining and due soon, and that's obviously a priority for us. The cash generation, as I said, is strong, gives us optionality and supports a much-improved dividend payout ratio. Our capital allocation priorities are unchanged. We said first we would invest in the business. The second priority is our commitment to the dividend. Our third priority is to delever, and you'll see us be focused on that. And then once we get to the leverage metric of 2.25, we will consider buybacks at that time.
(italic emphasis added by author)
Verizon's management remains committed to its dividend, and here's how the leadership team plans to maintain and grow the payout:
Verizon Global Services has taken action on a number of opportunities company-wide, realizing significant savings by focusing on IT platform transformation, leveraging artificial intelligence, rationalizing our real estate portfolio, and improving our supply chains. We're on track to achieve our forecasted $2 billion to $3 billion in annual savings by 2025. These savings, in combination with the completion of the $10 billion C-band spend, position us to generate strong cash flow and continue to invest in our business and pursue dividend increases as we execute on our capital allocation strategy.
- Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO
Now, Verizon's top line is currently shrinking (-3.53% in Q2 2023), with 2023 projected to end with -2.3% y/y growth in revenues, driven primarily by elevated churn (macro and competition-induced weakness) in VZ's prepaid (-304K net adds) and consumer wireless postpaid business (-136K net adds) in Q2 2023.
While Verizon's revenue has been shrinking in recent quarters, gross and operating margins have remained resilient and trended up slightly in H1 2023. Despite ongoing revenue pressures, Verizon remains a highly profitable business, with net profit margins of ~15.6%.
As you can see below, Verizon is carrying a mountain of debt (~$150B). Fortunately, the telecom behemoth is a (utility-like) reliable cash flow generator that will continue to produce tons of free cash flow even during recessionary periods.
While Verizon is a heavily indebted company, a ~2.6x debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than manageable for a cash flow machine like VZ. In 2023, Verizon is expected to generate more than $17B in free cash flow, which is ample cover for its ~$11B annual dividend. With the management clearly prioritizing dividends over deleveraging, I don't see an imminent dividend cut or pause for Verizon. Hence, in my view, Verizon's 8% dividend yield is safe.
Verizon Fair Value And Expected Returns
At ~6.6x Price-to-earnings or ~13.7x Enterprise-value-to-earnings, Verizon looks relatively cheap compared to the S&P 500 (SPX) that's currently trading at ~19x Price-to-earnings. Yes, Verizon's growth days are probably in the rearview mirror; however, the stock looks undervalued even after using conservative assumptions for our model (shared below):
As you can see above, Verizon is worth ~$51 per share (or $213.8B in market cap), i.e., the stock is undervalued at current levels. Please note, I haven't factored in Verizon's debt load of $150B because I expect the company to carry a big chunk of this debt for many, many more years (potentially decades) to come (any deleveraging will be done using future free cash flows at management's discretion). Furthermore, we have factored Verizon's dividend into our calculation using it under "Buyback as a % of FCF" and effectively treating it as a drip reinvestment. The model assumptions are pretty straightforward, but if you have any questions, please share them in the comments section below.
Assuming a conservative exit multiple of 10x P/FCF for 2027-28, we get a $70 price target for Verizon. This price target implies an expected CAGR return of ~16% over the next five years, which is slightly ahead of my investment hurdle rate of 15% per year. Therefore, Verizon stock is a buy right now.
Concluding Thoughts: Is Verizon A Good Dividend Stock To Own?
With its earnings (~15%) and dividend (~8%) yield being greater than short-term (2-yr: 5.12%) and long-term (10-yr: 4.52%) treasury yields, Verizon is certainly an enticing dividend investment. As we saw in this note, Verizon's above-industry average dividend yield of 8% is well covered by its free cash flows. Given management's commitment to the dividend and robust cash generation potential of Verizon's business, a dividend pause or cut seems very unlikely for the foreseeable future.
Considering Verizon's history, the dividend yield of 8% is anomalously high, and I understand the concerns around rising interest rates; however, I think the dividend is well covered by Verizon's free cash flows. As I see it, Verizon is a good hideout to safeguard investors from violent market gyrations in the next 1-2 years. From a valuation perspective, Verizon is currently undervalued, and the risk/reward is attractive enough to warrant a new long position. Hence, I view Verizon as a solid long-term buy for dividend investors.
Key Takeaway: I rate Verizon a long-term "Buy" at $33 per share.
Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
