Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ConocoPhillips: Payout Is Set To Rise Due To M&A And Higher Oil Prices

Sep. 26, 2023 5:54 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips shares have seen a strong run since July, driven by higher crude oil prices.
  • The company's Q2 earnings were down due to lower realizations, but rising oil prices should support future earnings growth.
  • ConocoPhillips has strong cash flow, made a shrewd acquisition, and favorable commodity prices, making it a good investment opportunity.

ConocoPhillips World Headquarters in Houston.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been on a strong run since July, alongside higher crude oil prices. Since I recommended buying shares last October, COP has returned about 11%, including special dividends. However, with strong cash flow, a shrewd acquisition, and

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.72K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.