In my last article, I wrote about Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) that its growth story and valuation is convincing and rated the stock as a "Buy". However, since my last article was published the S&P 500 (SPY) gained 8.5% in value while Bristol Myers Squibb lost 13.5% in the same timeframe.

Data by YCharts

I don't know whether that is any consolation for BMY investors, but the entire pharmaceutical (or healthcare) sector declined in the last few months. Nevertheless, Bristol Myers Squibb clearly underperformed the sector, and we can ask once again if the company is a good buy at this point. At least the stock got cheaper, which usually should make our bullish case stronger.

Quarterly Results

We can start by looking at the second quarter results, which were not great. Total revenue declined from $11,887 million in Q2/22 to $11,226 million in Q2/23 - resulting in 5.6% year-over-year decline. Earnings before income taxes also declined 5.1 % year-over-year from $1,958 million to $1,859 million. And while these metrics declined, diluted earnings per share increased 50% from $0.66 in the same quarter last year to $0.99 this quarter.

Bristol Myers Squibb Q2/23 Presentation

When looking at revenue in more detail, we can use the three different categories in which Bristol Myers Squibb is reporting revenue. For starters, we can look at the recent LOE (loss of exclusivity) products. This category is inducing Revlimid and Abraxane and revenue declined 37% year-over-year to $1,726 million in the second quarter. And we must expect lower revenue from these products in the years to come. Bristol Myers Squibb also lowered the full-year guidance for Revlimid in fiscal 2023 (we will get to this). Revlimid - still one of the most important products for BMY - saw its sales decline 41% year-over-year and therefore declined more rapidly than management expected. The decline was due to generic erosion and an increase in the number of patients receiving free drug products from the Bristol Myers Squibb Patient Assistance Foundation, a separate and independent 501(c)(3) entity to which the company donates products.

The second category is the in-line products, which generated $8,638 million in revenue in the second quarter - actually in-line with the same quarter last year. This category includes the blockbuster products Eliquis, Opdivo, Pomalyst or Orencia.

The third category is the "new product portfolio" which generated $862 million in revenue (and is therefore only responsible for about 8% of total revenue. These products, which have a combined annual $3.5 billion run rate, could grow sales 79% year-over-year and in the first half of 2023, the growth rate was even 91% compared to the previous year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Q2/23 Presentation

Revised Guidance

I already mentioned above that Bristol Myers Squibb lowered its guidance for Revlimid sales, but management is not only expecting lower Revlimid sales. Management is now expecting GAAP earnings per share in a range between $3.72 and $4.02 compared to $4.10 to $4.40 in the previous guidance. And instead of revenue increasing 2%, management is now expecting a low-single digit decline.

Bristol Myers Squibb Q2/23 Presentation

Challenges and Risks

In the last few years, Bristol Myers Squibb was rather a disappointment for investors, and we can identify several reasons that might have led to negative investor sentiment. We can start with the company's potential for growth and when looking at the growth rates in the last ten years we actually see great results. Revenue increased with a CAGR of 10.11% in the last ten years, operating income increased with a CAGR of 8.76% and earnings per share could grow 9.78% annually in the last ten years. And of course, acquisitions are also a good way to grow, but these high growth rates stemmed in huge parts from the Celgene acquisition.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the performance since the 1970s, Bristol Myers Squibb performed more or less in line with the S&P 500 - the recent decline of BMY led even to underperforming the S&P 500. And when looking at analysts' expectations for the years to come we don't really see growth potential. At best, analysts are expecting stable earnings per share, but in 8 to 10 years from now expectations for earnings per share are lower than right now. Of course, it is extremely difficult to predict revenue and earnings per share for pharmaceutical companies in 10 years from now. Companies can lose patents, research and development will lead to new revenue but it's again difficult to predict how much revenue a certain drug will generate.

Another risk, Bristol Myers Squibb is facing right now - together with many other pharmaceutical companies is the political pressures to lower drug prices. A few weeks ago, Medicare listed the first ten drugs for pricing negotiations - and Eliquis was also on the list. And in theory, this is a huge risk for Bristol Myers Squibb as Eliquis generated $11,789 million in revenue in fiscal 2022 - responsible for one-fourth of the company's total revenue. In the United States, Eliquis generated $7,786 million in revenue for BMY and Medicare wants to lower prices by at least 25% leading to a potential $2 billion revenue loss.

However, these price negotiations will not happen before 2025 and additionally, the price negotiations are only valid for one year before Medicare unveils a new list for 2027. Analysts are pointing out that in most cases drugs were targeted which are not critical for the companies' financial performance. Analysts are not expecting these price negotiations to have a meaningful impact on the different companies. In case of Eliquis, Bristol Myers Squibb might lose market exclusivity in 2026 in the United States anyway which could lead to declining revenue.

Top and Bottom Line Growth

But despite all the risks Bristol Myers Squibb and many other pharmaceutical businesses are facing today, we can also see the potential for growth in the years to come. In my last article I already talked about the growth potential management is seeing in its "new product portfolio". From a current run rate of around $3.5 billion, Bristol Myers Squibb is expecting about $10 billion to $13 billion in annual sales from the new product portfolio in 2025 and $25 billion in annual sales in 2030.

Bristol Myers Squibb Q2/23 Presentation

Of course, other pharmaceuticals will see declining revenue and therefore we can't expect $25 billion in additional revenue for Bristol Myers Squibb in 2030. Nevertheless, we can still be optimistic about Bristol Myers Squibb being able to grow its top line at a healthy pace.

Additionally, share buybacks could contribute to BMY's growth in the years to come. Since 2020, when the number of outstanding shares peaked at 2.29 billion shares following the Celgene acquisition, it declined to 2,102 million outstanding shares right now. Hence, in the last three years, Bristol Myers Squibb repurchased about 2.5% of its shares annually and this will contribute to 2.5% bottom line growth.

Data by YCharts

And when looking at the balance sheet, Bristol Myers Squibb will be able to continue lowering its outstanding shares in the years to come. When looking at the balance sheet, we see $3,020 million in short-term debt as well as $34,656 million in long-term debt. When comparing the total debt to $32,030 million in total equity we get a D/E ratio of 1.18 - which seems to be a little bit too high. When comparing the total debt to the annual operating income of $8,700 million (TTM number), it would take 4.33 years to repay the outstanding debt. We should also take into account $8,372 million in cash and cash equivalents that could be used to pay down the debt. When subtracting this amount, it would take 3.37 times the annual operating income, which is an acceptable metric.

Assuming that Bristol Myers Squibb will be able to generate $10,720 million in free cash flow annually (TTM number) and subtracting about $4.7 billion necessary for dividend payments, $6 billion remains for potential share buybacks. And in the next few years, Bristol Myers Squibb must repay only between $2 billion and $3 billion in debt annually - $,2873 million in 2024, $1,842 million in 2025, $2,006 million in 206 and $2,046 million in 2027. This leaves cash that could be used for share buybacks. Additionally, we can assume that Bristol Myers Squibb might be able to generate a higher free cash flow in the years to come.

Summing up, management has ambitious targets until 2025. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-to-mid single digits and aside from $10 billion to $13 billion in revenue from its "New Product Portfolio", in-line brands should also contribute up to $10 billion more in revenue than in 2020.

Bristol Myers Squibb Q2/23 Presentation

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And share buybacks might be a good idea as the stock seems to be trading at least for reasonable multiples. At the time of writing, Bristol Myers Squibb is trading for 15.66 times earnings and only for 11.65 times free cash flow. Especially the P/FCF ratio is rather low and indicating a bargain as almost no potential growth seems to be priced in at that point.

Data by YCharts

When using a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value it also seems to be undervalued. As basis for our calculation, we can take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($10,720 million). And when combining growth for the top line due to the "New Product Portfolio" and share buybacks we can assume 5% growth annually as realistic assumption (although analysts are more pessimistic). When calculating with a 10% discount rate and 2,102 million outstanding shares we get an intrinsic value of $102.00 for Bristol Myers Squibb. And even when assuming only 3% growth it leads to an intrinsic value of $72.86 for Bristol Myers Squibb. It seems like the stock is undervalued - even when assuming very cautious growth rates. Only when expecting Bristol Myers Squibb not to grow ever again, the stock is still a bit overvalued at this point.

Technical Picture

At this point, we could already argue that Bristol Myers Squibb is undervalued. But when looking at the chart, it seems like the stock could go lower. Recently, BMY broke a trendline combining the lows of 2019, 2020, and 2021 (white dotted line). And additionally, we saw a potential false breakout in 2022. The red line is showing the 1999 highs, and we can see Bristol Myers Squibb failing to move higher in 2016 and 2022. Following the potential false breakout in 2022, we saw a steep sell-off and the stock declined about 27%.

BMY Monthly Chart (TradingView)

And there seems to be the potential for Bristol Myers Squibb to decline to the support level around $45 once again. At this point, we have the lows of 2016, 2019, and 2020 as well as the 200-month simple moving average. I don't know if Bristol Myers Squibb will decline further, but at this point, there seems to be a risk for further declining stock prices and maybe we should wait a little bit with potential investments in BMY.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Bristol Myers Squibb is still a solid investment, but investors must live with the same risk every other pharmaceutical company is also facing (political pressures to lower drug prices for example). And despite several patents creating some kind of economic moat around the business, the company is missing long-term predictability. However, if I am right and the stock would decline to about $45 again, the stock would clearly be a "Buy" and a bargain.