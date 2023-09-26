Sundry Photography

I’ve said many times over the years that some of the most dangerous words in investing include “it’s different this time” and that accurately estimating the depth of cyclical troughs (and the height of the peaks) is more an outcome of luck than expertise – the best you can usually hope for is to be “generally right”. This brings me to Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), where the stock has had an awful couple of months on growing fears that the worst has not yet passed for truckload carriers and that the hoped-for improvements in 2024 may come up short.

Of course, Knight-Swift hasn’t helped its own cause, with two significant downward revisions that now have the company looking for trough earnings as low as $2.10 – almost half of what management was saying earlier this year (guidance with Q4’22 earnings) would be the trough for this cycle.

The shares are now down about 10% relative to where they were when I last wrote about this trucking company; while there hasn’t been much joy in the truckload space, that’s still worse than the performance of Schneider (SNDR) and Heartland (HTLD), though a bit better than that of Werner (WERN). I do think that Knight-Swift shares are undervalued at this point and that the cycle will eventually turn, but I’m reminded of the danger of another phrase you hear sometimes in investing – “how much worse can it get?”

Rates Remain Weak, Spreads Are Brutal, And Capacity May Only Now Be Leaving

Given worse-than-expected inflationary pressures on the cost side (wages, parts, et al), it’s highly likely that margins in 2023 were going to be weaker than originally expected anyway, but inflationary pressures on costs have ultimately ended up being a secondary story compared to revenue and core profitability challenges.

As I wrote in that prior Knight-Swift article, I was concerned about what inventory destocking in retail and manufacturing channels might do to demand, and those concerns have certainly proven valid. With that, transportation demand and tonnage has been weaker than expected throughout this year. Moreover, with many small carriers propped up by cash generated during the post-pandemic boom, many operators have been able to run at cash-burning rates longer than expected, further exacerbating rate pressures.

Spot rates for dry vans are now down about 14% from the prior year and about 7% from the time of my prior article. With that, spreads between spot and contract rates are at near-record levels (around $0.47, or 20%). Some capacity has started to leave the market as those savings are burned through, but the Logistics Managers Index still shows a 60.5 Transportation Capacity Index score – down from 70.2 in March, but still higher than the market needs.

Looking at the impact on Knight-Swift, truckload revenue was down 20% in the second quarter, with revenue per tractor down more than 14% and revenue per loaded mile down 11%. That has hammered capacity and asset utilization and operating efficiencies, driving operating ratios above 90% (91.8%) from below 80% (78.9%) last year (in trucking, you want low operating ratios). Less-than-truckload has held up much better, as it’s a much more consolidated market, and this is also why the shares of stocks like Old Dominion (ODFL) and Saia (SAIA) have done so much better than truckload carriers like Knight and Heartland (Knight has a meaningful LTL business, but the truckload business is still much larger).

Have We Seen The Worst?

In a word, maybe.

Company management commentary (including Knight-Swift) suggests the worst of the cycle is in hand or in sight and that 2024 will be better, but there are still a lot of unknowns here. The retail inventory correction cycle is probably over unless consumer spending really falls off from here, and trucking company management teams have sounded fairly positive on the upcoming peak season (not a blockbuster, but not bad).

I’m less confident on the industrial/manufacturing side, and this is where there could still be some risk to 2H’23 and 2024 expectations. That said, manufacturing is a much smaller part of truckload volumes than less-than-truckload (only about 15% for both the industry and Knight-Swift), so unless ongoing deterioration in industrial end-markets (weaker orders, more destocking, etc.) spills over into weaker consumer trends (through job cuts, wage pressures, and a drumbeat of bad news), it probably isn’t a huge risk to truckload volumes at this point.

I’m also not confident that we’ve seen the worst in the asset-light side of the business (intermodal, brokerage, et al). Truck brokerage business made money hand over fist when capacity was tight, but that now there is plenty of excess capacity it’s pretty much “crickets and tumbleweeds” in the sector (Knight-Swift’s logistics loads were down 35% yoy in Q2’23 and revenue/load was down 27%). One slight positive here is that the power-only business has held up better (stable qoq), suggesting some enduring value and demand here.

Buying Near The Bottom?

While it happened some time ago now, I do at least want to mention Knight-Swift’s acquisition of U.S. Xpress earlier this year. While the deal probably doesn’t look great to many investors now given the conditions in the market, I think this is a value-building deal for the long-term. U.S. Xpress has long had poor operating ratios (a long-term average close to 98%), but Swift was nothing special before Knight bought it, and if the company can work the same magic on U.S. Xpress that they did with Swift (the same team will run the integration), this could be a powerful driver in the next up-cycle.

The Outlook

With some evidence of smaller carriers leaving the market due to unsustainable market rates (spot rates below cash costs), I do think spot rates can improve in 2024. “Can improve” is not the same as “guaranteed to improve”, though, and a weaker economy in the second half of 2023 and into 2024 is a threat. That said, these stocks do tend to move in anticipation of turns in the cycle as opposed to real-time evidence of those turns. In other words, if you wait to see actual year-over-year improvement in spot rates and other metrics, you may miss a piece of the rebound in the shares (that’s part of the price of admission with cyclical stocks – more risk that you get the timing wrong).

Excluding U.S. Xpress, my revenue estimate for Knight-Swift would be about 9% lower than it was back in March. I do still expect a rebound next year, though, and I’m now looking for a long-term revenue growth rate of around 5%. I do also expect more M&A, as I think Knight-Swift would like to build up its LTL operations further (and possibly its asset-light operations as well).

Knight-Swift has seen a big hit to margins this year and my EBITDA estimate is considerably lower now – adding the low-margin U.S. Xpress margin business doesn’t help, but core profitability was trending much weaker anyway. I’m expecting EBITDA margin of around 16% this year (versus almost 24% last year and 19% in the last trough), improving to 20% in 2025. Better/faster synergies with U.S. Xpress could certainly help, but it will take time. At the free cash flow line, I still think low-double-digit FCF margins are attainable, but it’ll take a few more years (post 2027).

Discounted cash flow gives me a fair value in the low $60’s today, but it’s worth mentioning again that modeling the peaks and troughs of the cyclical trucking industry is quite difficult. Looking at multiples-based approaches to valuation doesn’t really help clarify the situation. In the past, Knight-Swift has seen trough P/Es in the low 20’s; using a 21x multiple on the sell-side average estimate of $2.17 only gets me to a $45.50 fair value. If I use the long-term all-cycle average of 18x on next year’s average estimate of $3.24, I get to over $58. Likewise, a full-cycle EBITDA multiple of 8x on my 2024 EBITDA estimate gets me to about $58.

The Bottom Line

I do think the market is already pricing the difficult 2023 and the uncertainty of the outlook for the remainder of this year as well as 2024. While I do think spot rates will improve in 2024, “how much” and “when” remain significant question marks. I do think there’s decent upside from here if my numbers are in the right ballpark, but I can certainly understand why investors may want to hold off until there are more signs of a true bottom in the sector.