Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10 Dividend Growth Stocks For September 2023

Sep. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETACN, ADP, BR, BRO, COR, COST, CTAS, HR, ROL, TSCO, UNH, SPY
FerdiS profile picture
FerdiS
27.11K Followers

Summary

  • In this monthly series, I rank a selection of dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar and present the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration.
  • To rank stocks, I do a quality assessment and sort stocks by quality scores, breaking ties with additional metrics.
  • This month, I'm presenting stocks with A+ Dividend Quality Grades and strictly increasing dividends, earnings, and revenue over the past decade.

Top 10 neon blue and pink light text on empty red brick wall banner. Bright sign of top ten list winners at night. Design template of modern signboard or advertising.

Olga Druzhchenko

In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of

This article was written by

FerdiS profile picture
FerdiS
27.11K Followers
FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST, ADP, ACN, UNH, CTAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Based on the analysis in this article, I bought 75 shares of TSCO.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.