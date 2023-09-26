Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Drone Makers Soar In 2023 As Ukraine War Raises Sector Profile

Sep. 26, 2023 6:27 AM ETAVAV, JOBY, KTOS
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
301 Followers

Summary

  • Global drone sales have increased in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine, with the country losing 10,000 drones per month.
  • Drone stocks have surged alongside strengthening earnings, with companies like EHang, Joby, and Kratos posting impressive gains.
  • The use of drones in the Ukraine war has raised their profile as tools of war, but they also have various commercial applications.

Quadrocopter carrying a parcell

iLexx/iStock via Getty Images

The war in Ukraine now represents one of the great tragedies of the 21st century.

Estimates suggest that upwards of 500,000 souls have been killed or wounded as a result of the conflict. The bloodshed serves as

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
301 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.