Disney: Looks A Lot Better With A Synthetic Dividend

Sep. 26, 2023 6:28 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)4 Comments
Summary

  • Disney stock price has been performing poorly recently, leading to concerns about the stock's medium-term prospects.
  • The company's brand and unique assets can translate into long-term strength, but the lack of a dividend makes waiting out difficult issues risky.
  • The article provides a way to create a synthetic dividend strategy on Disney using covered calls (and potentially cash-covered puts).
  • Reinvesting the proceeds from this strategy in DIS over an extended period can help you compound gains and provide a margin of safety not otherwise available.

Walt Disney World

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Synthetic dividend can seem like quite an ominous term that might make you blush and fill you with anxiety. There's ample reason to fear the derivatives necessary to achieve such an end, just like you should be terrified

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.3K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Q
351210QX
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (929)
Under Bidenomics ….the performance of his woke fraternity

DIS -$40
Nike -$35
BUD -$25
TGT-$60
KSS -$10

Circa $600 billion lost in market cap with undeniable similarities across the 5. Over the next few weeks, we’ll talk automakers, airlines, streaming companies and trucking
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (5.38K)
@351210QX as John Lennon would say: let it be! I’m ready to buy!
D
Doan_2020
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (157)
Thanks Chris.
t
tjmxxx
Today, 6:42 AM
Comments (311)
This is an excellent article explaining selling covered calls to investors that may be unaware of the many benefits. I have done this for decades and it has provided me with a tremedous source of regular and reliable income.
