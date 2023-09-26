OksanaRadchenko/iStock via Getty Images

I have a Hold investment rating for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) stock. My prior write-up published on July 17, 2023 touched on the absence of re-rating catalysts for ADNT.

With the current update, I turn my attention to the recent developments in the automotive industry and Adient's latest thoughts on capital allocation. A Hold rating for ADNT is still appropriate for now. No one knows how long the United Auto Workers or UAW strike will last, so it is tough to estimate the actual financial impact of the strike on the company. Also, Adient is unlikely to initiate significant share buybacks in the short term, although the company has the intention to repurchase its shares in a meaningful way when the UAW strike ends.

Eyes On The United Auto Workers Strike

The most important event to watch for automotive companies, including Adient, is the ongoing United Auto Workers or UAW strike.

A September 22, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article indicated that "the UAW has been on strike at three vehicle assembly plants spread across the Detroit automakers" since the middle of this month, and noted that the union recently included "38 General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) U.S. parts distribution centers" as part of the strike.

I have a mixed view of the potential impact of the UAW strike on Adient's business operations and financial results.

Adient mentioned at the company's Q3 FY 2023 earnings briefing on August 2 that it might potentially suffer from a weekly revenue loss of in the $80-100 million assuming that the three Detroit automotive OEMs, Ford (F), GM, and STLA suspend production. In the worst case, ADNT's top line could take a $0.6 billion hit, if the strike continues till the end of this year (an estimated six weeks)

In comparison, ADNT recently raised the company's FY 2023 revenue guidance upwards from $15.0 billion to $15.4 billion last month. The company's didn't incorporate any negative impact from the UAW strike into its top line guidance for the full year. Also, the Wall Street analysts' current consensus sales estimate for Adient stayed closed to management guidance at $15.41 billion, and even increased slightly by +0.06% in the past one month.

This implies that there could be meaningful downward pressure on Adient's shares going forward, if the UAW strike takes a much longer than expected period of time to be concluded and a downward revision in forecasts is needed.

On the flip side, Adient is a relatively more defensive pick in the automotive supplier space, when it comes to picking potential investment candidates in the sector to manage risks relating to a prolonged UAW strike.

At the JPMorgan (JPM) Auto Conference (event transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) on August 9 this year, ADNT stressed that it is expected to fare better as "compared to our competitors" in the event of a UAW strike, because it isn't concentrated with "the traditional Detroit 3", and it has business with key Japanese automakers.

In the company's most recent fiscal year 10-K filing, Adient provided a listing of its key customers as per the excerpt presented above. This provides support for ADNT's comments at the JPM investor event indicating that it has a diversified client base and less reliant on revenues generated from F, GM, and STLA.

Share Repurchases Could Be A 2024 Story

I noted earlier in my mid-July article that "accelerated buybacks are unlikely to be a short-term catalyst for Adient." I am likely to proven right, judging by ADNT's management commentary at its recent investor event.

Adient highlighted at the JPM Auto Conference in early-August that it will consider "uncertainty (associated) with production stoppages that could result from UAW strikes" in assessing share repurchases in the "immediate near term." But ADNT also noted that the recent JPMorgan investment conference that "there's an opportunity to increase the pace" of share buybacks "once we get past" the UAW strike.

This means that there is a reasonably high probability of Adient allocating a much larger amount of capital to share repurchases next year.

In its Q3 FY 2023 earnings presentation, ADNT disclosed that it has bought back a mere $65 million worth of its own shares in the first half of this calendar year. In fact, Adient still has more than half a billion dollars, or $535 million to be exact, remaining from its current buyback authorization, and this represents 15% of ADNT's market capitalization.

ADNT turned around from a negative free cash flow of -$132 million in 9M FY 2022 to generate a positive free cash flow of +$196 million for 9M FY 2023. In August this year, Adient also increased its full-year FY 2023 free cash flow guidance from $215 million to $275 million. The company's trailing twelve months' net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.75 times as of June 30, 2023, and this is already in line with its net leverage ratio target of 1.5-2.0 times.

It is understandable that Adient isn't aggressively buying back the company's shares now in view of the ongoing UAW strike. However, ADNT does seems well-positioned to conduct substantial share repurchases in FY 2024 when the UAW strike comes to a close, considering the improvement in its cash flow and financial leverage.

Closing Thoughts

I keep my Hold rating for ADNT unchanged, as it is premature to be bullish on the stock now. Share buybacks are likely to be a 2024 story for Adient, while the UAW strike is still going on at the time of writing.