InMode: Bullish Support Failed To Materialize

Sep. 27, 2023 4:00 PM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)CUTR, HOLX3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • While we may have been bullish about INMD's eventual reversal to its historical valuations, it appears that our bullish investment thesis has been temporarily invalidated.
  • This is despite the FQ2'23 double beats, raised FY2023 guidance, and optimistic forward commentary, with its "platforms being used more frequently, signifying increased brand recognition."
  • Despite so, the INMD stock has retraced dramatically, way below the previous July 2023 levels to retest the March 2023 support levels.
  • This development is unfortunate indeed, since it suggests a lack of bullish support, worsened by short covering based on the elevated short interest of 10.51%.
  • While we may continue to rate the INMD stock as a Buy, investors may want to temper their near term expectations, especially since its eventual reversal may take longer than a few quarters.
Our Bullish INMD Investment Thesis Failed To Materialize As Expected

We previously covered InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in July 2023, discussing the stock's discounted valuations and depressed stock prices, as the macroeconomic outlook remained uncertain over the next few years.

We had

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

k
kevn1111
Today, 4:30 PM
Net of cash it is even cheaper. Can buy 18% of the company using only $500M of the $630M on last qtr bs.

So take $3.45 * 1.18 = $4.07 and put a 15 multiple and you are close to $61.

And remember mgmt is conservative as they continue to beat and raise.

Of course the above ACTUALLY values the cash which almost every analysis ignores. I know the company wants to do an immediately accretive acquisition. So this is upside. In my analysis, I have it acquiring itself via buyback. And if mgmt is indeed conservative you likely have upside to $70.

That said it is a smallcap and is manipulated consistently. It is moved a lot and traders make a ton of money. Low $30’s is where it has tended to bounce back up. It never reaches full valuation. I doubt it will unless an acquisition occurs that increases their breadth of offerings. So I would put a $55 value on it, although I think it is worth more. But it’s narrow niche is risk that thus discounts it’s FV.
r
rtblew
Today, 4:30 PM
Like all of us you may or may not be right, but you provided good information on which to base a decision. Thank you.
B
Bentley 2
Today, 4:06 PM
Inmd stock price is trading around its expected long term growth rate. It’s a buy with little downside INMO!
