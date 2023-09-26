Wall Street Breakfast: AI In Translation

AI in translation

New strides are being made on the AI front as many of the revolution's promising technologies start to become commercialized. Spotify (SPOT) is the latest company to utilize OpenAI's newly released voice generation technology, in the hope of attracting new users, audiences and revenue. Prior artificial intelligence efforts at Spotify centered more around personalization technology, like AI DJ, but the new voice cloning feature can go on to impact many industries and bring down the barriers of the spoken word on an international scale.



How it works: Podcasts originally recorded in English will now be available in other languages, while keeping the speaker's "distinctive speech characteristics." While the project is still in the pilot phase, the new tech is capable of crafting realistic synthetic voices from just a few seconds of real speech. Episodes are currently available for podcasters including Kristen Bell, Lex Fridman and Steven Bartlett, with AI-powered voice translations into Spanish. French and German will be added soon, as well as more episodes with podcasters Bill Simmons, Dax Shepard, Monica Padman and Trevor Noah.



"By matching the creator’s own voice, Voice Translation gives listeners around the world the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic way than ever before,” noted Ziad Sultan, Spotify VP of Personalization. "We believe that a thoughtful approach to AI can help build deeper connections between listeners and creators, a key component of Spotify's mission to unlock the potential of human creativity."



What to watch: The announcement coincided with several big developments, including Amazon (AMZN) investing up to $4B in AI startup Anthropic, Getty (GETY) launching a generative AI tool for images, and Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI outlining that ChatGPT can now "see, hear, and speak." The latter even referenced the collaboration with Spotify (SPOT), saying it opened the door to many creative and accessibility-focused applications. There are fresh risks, however, with the new capabilities granting access for "malicious actors to impersonate public figures or commit fraud."

Credit negative

Ratings agency Moody's has weighed in on the standoff in the U.S. over federal spending, saying a government shutdown would be "credit negative" for the country's sovereign rating. "While a short-lived shutdown would be unlikely to disrupt the economy, it would underscore the weakness of U.S. governance strength," Moody's cautioned, highlighting the risk of intensifying political polarization. Recall that Fitch had cut its rating on the U.S. to reflect its growing debt burden and governance issues. A majority of WSB subscribers also feel that a shutdown is likely with Republicans divided on a stopgap spending bill. Take the WSB survey here. (14 comments)

Pressing pause

As the United Auto Workers' strike against Detroit automakers continues, Ford (F) has halted construction of its $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan. "We're pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we're confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant," said spokesperson T.R. Reid. Over the weekend, Ford warned that there were still significant gaps in its talks with the UAW. "We believe the UAW strike and ensuing pay raise is capable of driving Ford's stock down as much as 10%," said Investing Group Leader Livy Investment Research, adding that wage hikes could drive a $6B wipeout from Ford's market cap. (91 comments)

How high?

The world may not be prepared for the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate rising to 7%, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned, adding that could be the worst case with stagflation. "If they're going to have lower volumes and higher rates, there will be stress in the system," he declared. Dimon also called on clients to be prepared, saying "Warren Buffet says you find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out. That will be the tide going out." His comments contrast with the wider consensus that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle, with the FOMC's dot plot only projecting one more rate hike in the cards. (27 comments)