Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT: This 15% Yielding Mortgage Trust Could Outperform (Upgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.26K Followers

Summary

  • Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's stock has fallen to new lows, presenting an opportunity to increase positions by 30%.
  • The trust is selling at a 21% discount to book value, indicating a potential dividend cut is already priced in.
  • The end of the rate-hiking cycle is near, which could lead to interest rate cuts and improved earnings for the trust.

REIT Real Estate Investment Trust banner. REIT definition, neon concept, marketing, technology. 3D render

bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:EARN) is a well-managed mortgage real estate investment trust that focuses on the residential mortgage security market.

The trust suffered mightily from a rise in capital costs in recent

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.26K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EARN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

W
Wolfofmainstreet
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (106)
My instinct would be to wait for the inevitable (unsupported) dividend cut and then perhaps take a bite after the resultant immediate share price drop. This might nicely dovetail time wise with the future roll over toward lower interest rates.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.