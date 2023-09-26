Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Philip Morris International: A Hidden Gem For Conservative Investors

Summary

  • Philip Morris International is one of the largest tobacco companies headquartered in Stamford, with well-known cigarette brands such as Marlboro, L&M, and Bond Street in its portfolio.
  • The Company's ' revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, amounted to $8.97 billion, 11.8% more than the previous quarter and 14.6% more than the second quarter of 2022.
  • PM acquired Swedish Match in 2022 to diversify its business and reduce its financial dependence on cigarette sales.
  • Although Philip Morris' total debt/EBITDA ratio exceeds 3x, we do not expect the company to have significant difficulty repaying senior notes maturing between 2024 and 2044, thanks to the successful launch of IQOS in new markets and a disciplined capital allocation policy led by Jacek Olczak.
  • We initiate our coverage of Philip Morris with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.

Ivan Pantic/E+ via Getty Images

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is one of the largest tobacco companies headquartered in Stamford, with well-known cigarette brands such as Marlboro, L&M, and Bond Street in its portfolio. In recent years, the company has continued to aggressively transform itself

This article was written by

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Article Update Today, 7:52 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (841)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Altria Group, Verizon and Philip Morris in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
Detroit Bad Boy profile picture
Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (538)
No discussion of ROIC?
BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (9.92K)
Thanks for a good article.

Long PM
Shangrila Value profile picture
Shangrila Value
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (4.52K)
Always a buy at 90$.
T
TheWallStreetKid
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (942)
PM is one of the greatest stocks available. Great management. I love it.
Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Today, 8:08 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (841)
@TheWallStreetKid Agree.

Tomorrow, I will publish an article about Altria Group. I like these two companies.

Thanks for the comment.
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 8:39 AM
Premium
Comments (757)
@Nathan Aisenstadt great! Looking forward to it.
