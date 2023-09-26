Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Ford Pauses EV Battery Plant

Wirestock

Ford (F) pauses construction on giant electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan. (00:26) Costco (COST) members get access to online medical visits in Sesame deal. (01:20) Government shutdown will be 'credit negative' on U.S. sovereign rating: Moody's. (02:03)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced on Monday that it halted construction of its $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

A spokesperson said, "We're pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we're confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant." The statement went on to say, "We haven't made any final decision about the planned investment there."

BlueOval Battery Park Michigan – was set to begin production of LFP batteries in 2026 and initially employ 2,500 people.

The Detroit automaker warned over the weekend that there were still significant gaps in its labor talks with the United Auto Workers. Analysts think that one of the consequences of a much higher pay scale in a new UAW contract would be a slower rollout of initiatives on the electric vehicle front.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) members can get online visits with a primary care provider for $29 under a deal with Sesame, which bills itself as a health care marketplace.

Sesame does not require an individual to have health insurance.

Through Sesame, members can also get virtual care from a mental health professional for 50 bucks more. They are also eligible for discounts on the company's other services, such as in-person visits, specialists, dentists, and lab work.

On its website, Sesame indicates that its offerings are geared towards those with high-deductible health plans or no coverage at all.

If you remember, last November we told you that Amazon.com (AMZN), launched a similar service, Amazon Clinic.

According to Moody’s, a U.S. government shutdown would be "credit negative" for the sovereign rating of the largest economy in the world.

If Congress doesn’t move on a plan, the shutdown will take effect Sunday.

While the actual economic impact of a potential shutdown is considered relatively limited (assuming the disruption is a short one), the bigger issue is the forces that led to the shutdown.

Moody’s said in a report, "While government debt service payments would not be impacted and a short-lived shutdown would be unlikely to disrupt the economy, it would underscore the weakness of U.S. institutional and governance strength relative to other Aaa-rated sovereigns that [Moody's has] highlighted in recent years.”

Moody's points to two weaknesses that the U.S. has compared with other Aaa-rated sovereigns — administrations don't adopt a medium-term budgeting strategy; and the fiscal rule, also called the debt limit, "has little operational relevance and simply adds to political discord and difficulties around the budget-making process."

U.S. stocks on Monday seesawed through an uncertain session to eventually end slightly higher, while the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) resumed its climb, as investors continued to come to grips with the Federal Reserve's signal of higher rates for longer.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) and the S&P 500 (SP500) swung between gains and losses through most of the day, with the former finally closing 0.45% higher and the latter gaining 0.40%. The Dow (DJI) added 0.13%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in positive territory, led by Energy and Materials.

Turning to the fixed income market. The 10-year yield (US10Y) gained 10 basis points to 4.54%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was flat at 5.12%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.4%, the S&P 500 is down 0.5% and the Nasdaq is down 0.6%. Crude oil is down 0.9% at less than $89 a barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.2%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is down 0.7%.

The biggest stock movers for the day premarket: KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is down 6% as investors were increasingly anxious about China's property market, particularly China Evergrande's difficulties in acquiring new finance.

On today’s economic calendar, at 10 am consumer confidence and at 1:30 pm the Fed’s Michelle Bowman will speak.