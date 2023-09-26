Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MPLX LP: High And Sustainable Dividend Yield

Sep. 26, 2023 7:58 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)1 Comment
Horizon Yield profile picture
Horizon Yield
63 Followers

Summary

  • MPLX LP is a midstream company with a market cap of $34 billion and consistent cash flows, making it a reliable investment option.
  • The company's ownership by Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its strong relationship with MPC contribute to its stability and potential for growth.
  • MPLX has shown rapid asset base growth, strong return on invested capital, and outperformance compared to its peers, making it an attractive investment with a high dividend yield.

Steady appreciation in value I think is a characteristic that I strongly associate with MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), a company that has been netting shareholders a solid dividend for a long time now. The size of the

Building a solid dividend income portfolio is incredibly rewarding. I focus on finding high-yielding buy sustainable opportunities across several markets and sectors. I heavily favor companies with historical raises and significant ones that are also benefiting from major market trends, creating even more favorable investment opportunities.

Today, 9:04 AM
Any true & legitimate analysis of MPLX should also include the FACT that it is an MLP that issues a K-1 with potential UBTI. My point being if you want to buy MPLX you need to buy it in a "personal account" outside of a retirement account. I learned this lesson a little over a year ago when I owned a large amount of EPD in my retirement account and got nailed hard with a $6,409 UBTI TAX. There have been very lengthy discussions on this site about the WHY's as to the reasons. Needless to say after discovering the errors of my ways I sold my EPD in my retirement account and turned around and bought it in my personal account with SCHWAB. One last thing Schwab actually sent me a letter and said they were taking the $6,409 out of my retirement account and sending it into the IRS/TREASURY for me. There was no discussion or negotiation about it plain and simple they were just doing it. I also will say I do own MPLX in my "personal account" with Schwab.
