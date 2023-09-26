Getty Images/Getty Images News

Steady appreciation in value I think is a characteristic that I strongly associate with MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), a company that has been netting shareholders a solid dividend for a long time now. The size of the business is substantial at a market cap of $34 billion. The cash flows for the company have been incredibly consistent over the years and throughout the ups and downs of the commodity cycles. Seeing as MPLX has a high dividend yield, strong and steady appreciation cash flows are a major plus. I like the price point right now and will be giving it a buy rating.

Business Performance

MPLX is a midstream company with operations spanning across two key segments. The first segment, known as Logistics and Storage, constitutes a significant portion, contributing approximately two-thirds of its EBITDA. This segment is underpinned by robust, long-term agreements characterized by fee-based structures that include minimum volume commitments. What is perhaps one of the more interesting parts about MPLX is the ownership of the business. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a majority owner of MPLX at around 65%. Additionally, it's important to highlight that MPC holds a substantial role in MPLX LP's financial landscape. MPC accounts for approximately 47% of the company's revenue, solidifying its position as MPLX's largest customer by a significant margin. It's an interesting side note, but one that shouldn't bring any risks to the business or the buy case. If the market is doing good, both MPLX and MPC will likely be doing good.

Assets (Ycharts)

Moving over to the performance of the company so far though, MPLX has rapidly grown the asset base and since peaking in 2019 it sits at $35 billion right now. The company has been able to raise the asset base by adding additional goodwill on the balance sheet, but also most notably more gross property, plant & equipment.

ROIC (Ycharts)

The rapid expansion has also brought along a very strong ROIC for the business which sits at 20.14% currently. If we compare this to the historical performance of the business it has averaged 14.52% in the last 5 years. As for the sector goes, it's at 21.88% using TTM numbers. With such a significant outperformance I think that MPLX could be argued to carry a higher multiple. The earnings multiple I would be comfortable buying them at a premium given the historical track record of growth by the business. The bottom line has doubled since 2018 without doubling the asset base.

Peer Comparison (Ycharts)

Comparing MPLX to some peers I think we can see a strong performance on the side of MPLX. The operating margin has constantly been climbing and extrudes what I think is the most consistent out of the peer group. At 44% it's far ahead of the second-best Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI). Comparing the dividend between the two MPLX looks better here as well. KMI has a yield of 6.6% and MPLX now sits above that at 8.9%. Out of the two MPLX has been the best at growing through the commodity cycles and delivering a strong return to shareholders as well.

Company Evaluation

What draws me to MPLX is first and foremost the dividend. The payout ratio is very high and is supported by strong bottom-line growth. The dividend itself has also been growing very well in the last couple of years, at 11.5% annually last 5 years.

P/E (Ycharts)

Over the last couple of years, the p/e for MPLX has come down quite a lot. It sits on a TTM amount of 8.7. What seems to be the reason for this I think is the high payout and dividend yield which is taking away some of the capital for expansion. This isn't to say that MPLX doesn't have any immediate upside potential. If we value it the same as the sector it offers around a 15% upside to reach a p/e of roughly 10.2.

For investors that seek a dividend income addition to a portfolio that is benefiting from the continued strong use of natural gas and crude oil then MPLX is a phenomenal choice.

Risk/Reward

Weather patterns have a significant influence on natural gas consumption, impacting companies like MPLX. Recent weather extremes have showcased the volatility inherent in this sector. For instance, an unusually warm winter led to decreased natural gas usage, while the scorching heat of the summer months has driven up demand.

Volumes represent a significant potential risk factor, especially in the context of the current low natural gas prices. However, it's worth noting that the segment managed to demonstrate resilience. Gathering volumes witnessed a notable 9% increase, while processing volumes saw a 3% uptick, primarily driven by heightened production activities in the Utica and Permian regions. Nonetheless, it's essential to recognize that a simultaneous decrease in both volumes and natural gas prices could pose challenges for MPLX.

Balance Sheet (Investor Presentation)

A quick note of the debts as well for the business showcases that MPLX has been very efficient in their on-taking of it. The debt matures at the latest in 2038. However, there is some debt maturing in the coming 5 years that are quite significant. Between now and 2027 debt obligations reach around $6 billion in total. In 2022 MPLX had $4 billion in net income so I think there is a good chance that the dividend may not have increased that significantly during those years. That could cause the share price to stagnate as the yield remains around the 8.5 - 8.9% range.

Key Notes

Monitoring the development of the profit margins for MPLX is a key point in the coming quarters. The revenue is quite stable given the largest customer is MPC which is also the largest owner, it's a beneficial partnership essentially. I think that the share price of MPLX does offer some good immediate upside potential as well and with a dividend that is sustainable given the high FCF being generated a buy rating is suitable here.